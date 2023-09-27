Equality | The boys’ well-being is taken care of, even though they are doing really well in many things – even at school

Worrying about the boys’ well-being is not a new thing. It has spoken to Finns since the beginning of the 20th century.

Boys and their schooling are now being taken care of in the public debate. Are the boys falling for the girls, you hear it repeated. However, studies show that instead of all the boys in Finland, you should be worried about something completely different.

The boys are fine now as bad or worse than before. Or that’s how it feels when you follow the social debate.

At least boys do worse at school than girls, and especially boys do worse than girls in the PISA study, which measures international learning. Girls have fared better than boys in reading skills for a long time, but in the two most recent studies, the difference in math and science skills has also grown in favor of girls.