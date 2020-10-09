Equality The boards of Finnish sports organizations are male-dominated, most of the employees are women

Finns the boards of sports and sports organizations are still male-dominated. On average, two-thirds of board members are men. Of the chairmen of the boards, 104 were men and only 24 were women.

This is the situation based on the organizations ’2020 global grant applications (i.e., late 2019). 60% of the full-time employees of the same organizations are women.

Information appear in a research summary on equality in sports organizations published by Likes and Kihu, the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports.

The boards of national and regional sports organizations (128) have a total of more than 1,100 members.

“The Finnish field of sports and sports is very male-dominated. In Finland, for example, there are only two regional sports organizations chaired by women. Eighty-seven percent of the sports federal governments are male-dominated, meaning that only ten federal federal governments have at least half of their members, ”says Likes Joakim Särkivuori, which has analyzed the data on the organizations’ general grant applications.

Sports organizations In Finland, more than 1,200 people work full-time and more than 400 part-time. 60 per cent of the organizations’ full-time employees are women and 40 per cent men.

In sports federations, the majority of employees (62%) are men. In contrast, other sports organizations are female-dominated: about 80 percent of full-time employees are women.

Sports federations An indicative gender breakdown of professional coaches working in the sport was also compiled from the reported data.

Two thirds of the professional coaches of the associations (61) that provided information in their general grant application are men. There were a total of 2,979 professional coaches.