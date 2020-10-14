Equality Should women’s sports be supported just because men get them too? No, says footballer Katja Hakala and explains why supporting women is especially profitable for sponsors

Women’s football has huge growth potential compared to men’s football. That is why Katja Hakala, 24, says that women’s teams should not be supported only on a “because men get it” principle, but because even with a small amount of money, the benefits are great.

Women Team sports funding is a topic of conversation that rises to the surface at regular intervals, as it is supposed to rise. However, basing the debate mainly on populist openings lowers its level.

The most distorted form of sports speech is when, for example, female hockey players are rewarded with a better salary by waving an equality card, because such is also paid in the Men’s League.

Who bears the costs and with what money is not justified in vague throws. At the same time, it is forgotten that the audience numbers of a few dozen people do not pay very double compensation, as well as the fact that many men’s main series athletes also pay for their hobbies themselves.

Thing not related to equality or gender but to a market economy.

Intensified discussions on the theme “give us money when men get too” are annoying those who play in the National League, ie the women’s main league. Katja Hakalaa.

“I like that I don’t just ruin money for ruin and say that because they get it, so do we,” Hakala says.

“Especially in these economic times, it’s hard for companies, and they will of course get something in return for sponsorship.”

“ “Of course, it’s worth saying that you can have a huge competitive advantage.”

Katja Hakala (left) moved to the ranks of PK-35 from Helsinki for this season. In July, Hakala struggled with Ioana Bortan of the Kuopio Ball Club.­

Hakala graduated in the spring with a master’s degree in economics. The 24-year-old athlete did his master’s thesis on the commercialization and sponsorship of women’s football in Finland.

According to Hakala, sponsors seek a certain kind of value base from their support targets. Equality, responsibility and sustainability associated with women’s football are values ​​that any company wants to be associated with.

This is what he wants to tell the clubs as a tip for sponsor negotiations.

“Of course, it’s worth saying that you can get a huge competitive advantage. If you decide to go on a men’s soccer team trip, it may not evoke similar images and similarities in the audience. ”

The pursuit of equality is also an important issue for society.

“This is growing all the time and girls are getting equal opportunities to play sports. Of course, there are different imaginary and visibility themes here, which is always worth promoting, ”says Hakala.

“ “The whole culture was from a completely different world and companies are really proud to be involved in this kind of sport.”

Katja Hakala wants to work in football even after her playing career and take the sport forward.­

Helsinki resident Hakala, who plays in the ranks of PK-35, started his football career in Luxembourg, where he moved with his family at the age of two months.

“We lived there for 11 to 12 years, which means I spent my childhood abroad.”

Hakala’s younger siblings Krista and Klaus started football with their big sister earlier. Eventually, he also ended up on the football fields and the U.S. Sandweiler boys ’team.

“I was first in tennis and thought, joke, this is my kind. Then the fudis came alongside, and I bet as it went, ”Hakala recalls.

Foreign fields have played a significant role in Hakala’s choice of the topic of her dissertation. The motivator was found in the second tier of England in WSL 2, where Hakala played for the 2016 season at Oxford United.

According to Hakala, the level of the series corresponded to the National League, but the conditions in the second level of football were completely different from those in Finland.

“

“I remember when I was handed and put the name on the paper, so I wondered what the heck this salary is in this deal,” he cites the example.

“Of course, that wasn’t a big sum now. It got the food covered and maybe a little extra, but I was paid quite a lot of liqueur. ”

The team had its own masseurs and physiotherapists. The game trips were folded by a bus equipped with a kitchenette, a few TVs and massage benches. Supporters held a voice in the stands and asked for autographs after the games.

“At times, you might come to pull a sleeve in the city as you walked around the club’s huts for training. The whole culture was from a completely different world, and companies are really proud to be involved in this kind of sport. It was a completely insane experience. I saw how different things could be, ”Hakala says.

“ “Sponsorship should be seen more as a strategic partnership.”

Katja Hakala says that equality, responsibility and sustainability associated with women’s football are values ​​that companies that support the sport want to combine with their own image.­

In his degree Hakala views the commercialization of women’s football from the perspective of sponsors. He says old-fashioned logo visibility is ineffective and may not have a future.

“Sponsorship should be seen more as a strategic partnership. It’s not just a one-time investment, but you should really sit down around the table and think together about how each party can support each other and what the common goals are. ”

Football Association Development Manager Heidi Pihlajan Hakala got in touch with three major international women’s football sponsors. From Finland, there were three large supporters on a Finnish scale.

“ “Women’s football will be more watched among the family.”

How would women’s football then be worth building its brand and image to make it an even more attractive sponsorship target from a corporate perspective?

“First of all, it is a growing species, and it increases interest both from an international perspective and here in Finland. Secondly, it was nice to note that women’s football is considered a good channel to reach a certain customer group compared to, for example, men’s football, ”Hakala begins.

“Even though there are fewer viewers, the audience is different. Usually, men and groups of friends get lost in men’s games, while women’s football will be more watched among the family. It is women who like to watch women’s football. ”

Third, Hakala highlights values ​​and fourth, cost-effectiveness. Women’s football has huge growth potential compared to men’s football, so you can sponsor with significantly less money.

“Even the international sponsors I interviewed said this was cost-effective. Even though you have to put a lot less money into the league, they feel they are getting good value for it. ”

“ “Behind individual players and player brands, large crowds of followers can emerge.”

Player brands are, according to Hakala, the fifth factor of interest to partners.

“Especially international sponsors felt that it was a really important channel and the Finns also said that they should invest much more in this as well,” Hakala says.

The reason is clear. A brand built by an individual player can be a much more attractive target for a team from a social media perspective.

“Teams may appear a bit like faceless, while instead of individual players and player brands, large crowds of followers may emerge.”

The importance of players cannot be underestimated outside of social media either. National League players are, at best, easily approachable role models for girl juniors.

“It would be important for them to have well-known idols to fan. This is a really important aspect that could be taken further in Finland as well, ”says Hakala.

“ “I myself wondered how loud the sound of such a mass could be made.”

24-year-old striker Katja Hakala plays in Helsinki-based PK-35. He joined the team, attracted by his little sister Krista Hakala, when civilian work brought him from Turku to Helsinki and the Turku Palloseura was left behind at the same time.­

Renovated The opening match of the Olympic Stadium between PK-35 and HJK was an excellent example of an event built around women’s football, in which the girl juniors created the atmosphere with their songs.

“It was an extremely great thing that became cold shivers for myself as well. I myself wondered how loud the sound of such a mass could be made. ”

At best, the match engages young enthusiasts in the sport and motivates them to seek entry to similar events. The same effect has on players ’visits to rehearsals and camps.

Hakala herself has been able to give a motivational speech to the current girl team of her old coach. He’s great to be a potential role model for young players, too international female players are familiar.

“I have to say that if I had been asked at the age of 15 to name someone or someone you were a fan of, then I don’t know if anyone would have come to mind. Either I watched too little going on in the international fields at the time or names like that hadn’t gone up, but I would definitely have said something about male futures. ”

Domestic women’s football also has a role to play in valuing its own product, as even at the main league level we are in a situation where access to the auditorium is free of charge.

“Thereto [ilmaiseen sisäänpääsyyn] should not even accustom viewers but should indicate that hey, this is paid entertainment. It has financial significance for clubs, ”says Hakala.

The early part of the year brought positive international attention to women’s football when the media, including The Guardian in the UK and CNN in the US, reported The Women’s League will become the National League.

At the same time, the series received a title sponsor and officially became the Subway National League. However, the name of the partner does not appear much anywhere other than in the case of the Veikkausliiga, ie would the Subway League or Subway League be a better name for the series?

“Of course I do not have inside, what kind of cooperation has been signed and what the name of this has been agreed, but I agree in the sense that if it is for the national tiputtaisi off, so without further Subway should be even more visibility. Or just remember to keep it involved in all contexts, ”Hakala replies.

KuPS – PK-35 on Saturday 17.10. at 3:30 p.m. The match will be shown live on TV2, Yle Areena and Ruutu. Ruutu and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.