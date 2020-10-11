Equality Should women also go to the military? The parliamentary committee is looking for medicines for the problem of equality in military service

In the opinion of Ilkka Kanerva, Chairman of the Conscription Committee, the talk about general conscription is misleading. According to Kanerva, compulsory military service for women is being discussed, but the matter is not actually on the committee’s agenda.

About the general talking about military service is misleading. That is what the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Conscription says Ilkka Kanerva (kok).

“Yes, there is this kind of impression lyric here. Quite a few of us may not think that it is not really universal and applies to everyone. ”

Heather pulls Committee, whose task is to investigate the development of general military service and the fulfillment of national defense service. The committee began its work in March and has been given time until the end of October next year.

Sanna Marinin (sd) The government’s program states that the goal of a broad-based parliamentary committee is to “maintain a high will to defend the country and strengthen the equality of citizens”.

Although it is not stated directly in the government program, in practice the task of the committee is to find a solution to the fact that a relatively small part of the entire age group of women and men goes into the army. Even two of the three men in the army are still in the army.

Heather says the conscript red thread comes from a debate in the next few years “along two streams”.

“The other is an equality effort that has popped to the surface from time to time, and that challenge needs to be met in one way or another,” he says.

Another starting point is how to get non-military service to serve the “concept of total security” as well.

“Equality and overall security are the two things that have led to this. That’s how I read the assignment. ”

Kanerva admits as contradictory that the obligation to defend the country applies to everyone under the Constitution, but the so-called general military obligation only applies to men.

“We are trying to see if we can somehow find a solution to this contradiction.”

The powers that be are concerned about whether citizens perceive the responsibility for national defense to be shared equally. This experience affects the will to defend the country, which has traditionally been strong in Finland.

However, the agenda of the Conscription Committee lacks the most talked-about issue of equality in recent years, namely the possible compulsory military service for women.

For example, the former chairman of the Coalition Youth Henrik Vuornos took a strong second year carry for equal military service for men and women.

“Upgrading military service to modern times cannot be avoided forever,” he wrote in the Coalition Youth press release.

Inequalities in conscription are also mentioned in a number of opinions requested by the Committee in the course of its work. For example, the Military Association states that military service should apply to the entire age group:

“It’s a glaring equality problem that conscription only affects one part of the age group.”

In its statement, Finland’s largest national defense organization, the Reservists’ Association, admits that especially young age groups find conscription for men as equally problematic “from the point of view of gender equality”.

Why the study of compulsory military service for women is not on the agenda of the parliamentary conscription committee, Ilkka Kanerva?

“Yes we will probably deal with it, but we are not going to do any special research on it. Yes, it is being discussed. ”

“I think it concludes pretty quickly that it’s not a meaningful solution in our model.”

Kanerva means that the Defense Forces do not need more reservists from the point of view of national defense. Educating women would also be expensive.

The end result could be selective conscription for both sexes. Many fear that it will collapse Finland’s perceived conscription system.

Do citizens not perceive the inadmissibility of women’s compulsory military service as unequal?

“Of course you can say that, and they are certainly right about it, but that is not the only basis on which to evaluate our system.”

Committee intends reflect on their work including the inclusion of women in conscription, the promotion of women’s voluntary military service and civic service.

The work of the Conscription Committee may leave the impression that politicians want to create the impression of equality for citizens, even if they do not want to address inequalities in military service. Kanerva says he recognizes the view.

“Equality doesn’t mean everyone carries the same type of backpack in their notch,” he says.

“There must be more than just military service in the way of fulfilling its national defense duty, which is required by the Constitution. I look at it personally from this perspective, but I give my full understanding that someone else is looking at it from another angle. ”