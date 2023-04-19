Equality | Right: You can have a rainbow wedding in the church premises in Espoo

The administrative court rejected the appeal about rainbow weddings organized in books. Weddings are now organized in churches in Espoo.

Espoo rainbow weddings can be organized in churches.

Appeals regarding the opening of the church facilities of Espoo Cathedral and Tapiola parishes were rejected in the administrative court.

Five Espoo parish churches are now open for rainbow weddings.

Complaints were made to the administrative court about the marriage of same-sex couples. The administrative court decided that the parish council had the right to make a decision in that matter. The parish councils’ decisions concern the use of facilities, not the church’s concept of marriage per se, notes the press release of the parish association.

The parish councils of Espoo’s parishes, with the exception of Espoonlahti, have decided that spaces can be reserved for marriage ceremonies and blessings.

All the facilities of Espoo svenska församling, Espoo cathedral parish, Olari, Leppävaara and Tapiola parishes are therefore available. Space reservations can be made at the service center of Espoo parishes.

Read more: Helsinki priest: “We rainbow priests intend to continue ordaining same-sex couples”

Read more: Sateenkaaripapit network: The number of priests ordaining same-sex couples has increased after the KHO’s decision