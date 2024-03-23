Equality | Rapper Suvi Valkonen tells what kind of misogyny she has really had to experience

Whore and pestilence. Among other things, Suvi Valko, who was one of the first female rappers in Finland at the beginning of the 2000s, was called this way. Suomiräpi's misogyny burned Valkonen to the end, but now he is back to talk about what actually happened in rap circles.

Suvi Valkonen is a pioneer that many do not know.

Valkonen is one of the first domestic female rappers to receive a recording contract. At the turn of the millennium, he was rapping Yavis-under the stage name in the same possessa Cheekin, Brandy and with other rappers from Lahti.

Why don't we remember Yavis?