Saturday, March 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Equality | Rapper Suvi Valkonen tells what kind of misogyny she has really had to experience

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Equality | Rapper Suvi Valkonen tells what kind of misogyny she has really had to experience

Suvi Valkonen, aka Yavis, has started making music again after a break of twenty years. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Whore and pestilence. Among other things, Suvi Valko, who was one of the first female rappers in Finland at the beginning of the 2000s, was called this way. Suomiräpi's misogyny burned Valkonen to the end, but now he is back to talk about what actually happened in rap circles.

Simo Löytömäki HS

Suvi Valkonen is a pioneer that many do not know.

Valkonen is one of the first domestic female rappers to receive a recording contract. At the turn of the millennium, he was rapping Yavis-under the stage name in the same possessa Cheekin, Brandy and with other rappers from Lahti.

Why don't we remember Yavis?

#Equality #Rapper #Suvi #Valkonen #tells #kind #misogyny #experience

See also  No snow this winter? Expert with a record forecast
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How Does THCA Hemp Flower Provide Natural Relief for Anxiety and Stress: Unveiling the Calming Effects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result