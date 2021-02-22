Equality Pupils with disabilities had to go outside in a cage-like structure, the regional government agency issued a remark

The municipality of Pöytyä justified the break-in arrangement by promoting safety.

Southwest Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) has issued a reprimand to the municipality of Pöytyä in Southwest Finland for violating the Equality Act.

The reason for the remark is the break arrangements of the school located in the municipality. In them, students with disabilities at the school have had to go outside on construction site fences in a confined cage-like structure. Other children have been allowed outside freely in the unfenced yard area.

According to the municipality’s arguments, the purpose of the fenced area has been to ensure the safety of the pupils. There is a busy road near the school.

Avi considers that safety objectives do not justify a solution. It also asked the Equality Ombudsman for an opinion on the matter, stating that the solution of demarcating the yard area is likely to differentiate students with disabilities from other students.

According to the Equality Ombudsman, such an environment conducive to special treatment cannot be accepted, as the municipality and the educational institution are obliged under the Equality Act to promote equality in their activities.

The Commissioner estimates that keeping in a “cage” creates an atmosphere of humiliation and degradation for students with disabilities.