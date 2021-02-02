The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, in Congress in October 2020. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The Ministry of Equality already has the draft of the Law for the real and effective equality of trans people, a rule included in the government agreement between Unidos Podemos and PSOE that has opened a bitter gap in the feminist movement and between government partners and that foresees significant changes for the group. The main one is known as free gender self-determination, which means that anyone can change their name and gender in the civil registry only with an express declaration, starting at the age of 16. That is also the age limit that is established to make decisions about hormonal treatments. The norm foresees the recognition of non-binary identities —those people who do not feel like men or women— and the possibility of eliminating the mention of sex in their official documents. It also opens access to reproductive treatments “to trans people with the ability to conceive.”

The opposition on the part of feminism to this norm – among them, some historical representatives of the movement closest to the PSOE – has opened a gap between the government partners. In summer, an argument from the PSOE, signed among others by Vice President Carmen Calvo, warned of the same risks that some historical feminists now underline, such as that the new law entails the “erasure of women” and that they have been warning about “problematic” notions such as gender self-determination. They believe that this recognition may introduce “ambiguous and legally insecure concepts” that modify what is understood by sex, gender, identity or equality.

The Ministry of Equality has been meeting for months with different LGTBI and trans groups to discuss the details of the future law, the erasure of which is based on an initiative presented by United We Can in 2017 and also on a presentation by the Justice Commission published in March of 2019, promoted by the PSOE itself and supported unanimously. A week ago the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, met to discuss the development of this proposal and the LGTBI law. From the surroundings of Montero, they assure that they hope to start the legislative process of the trans law, take it to the Council of Ministers, already in the first half of February. From the environment of the vice president, they did not give a date of when the processing will start. These are the keys to the draft, to which this newspaper has had access:

Free determination of gender identity. Spain allows changing name and sex on the DNI without the need for a genital surgery since 2007. What is required for the change of sex on the DNI is a medical or psychological report and at least two years of hormonal treatment. The new rule eliminates the requirement of this diagnosis of gender dysphoria “being sufficient the free declaration of the person concerned” from 16 years of age. The change of sex in the registry “does not require more requirements than the express declaration” of the person concerned. No psychological or medical proof will be required to change the name and the mention relative to sex in all administrative records and documents, nor will it be necessary to “change the appearance or bodily function of the person through medical, surgical or other procedures. nature”. The procedures “will be free of costs or fees”, according to the draft. And they will be carried out by the person in charge of the civil registry. This recognition

Hormonal and minor treatments. In the case of minors, the draft law first contemplates a hormonal blocking treatment “at the beginning of puberty” to help stop the development of the breasts or of the beard and walnut. And, subsequently, cross-hormonal treatment (testosterone for transsexual boys and estrogens for transsexual girls). Informed consent can be given from the age of 16.

A judicial defender. From the age of 16, the last word to change the sex and the name on the DNI will be each person. This change is based on a ruling of the Constitutional Court of 2019, which established that young people who have “sufficient maturity and are in a stable situation of transsexuality” will be able to avail themselves of this option. Until then, it could only be done from the age of 18.

But for minors between 12 and 16 years of age who want to make the registration change, they must do so through their legal representatives, usually through the family. But if they do not agree, a “judicial defender” will be appointed.

All inherent rights, but not retroactive. This registration change, asking to be considered as the man or woman that the person feels, “will allow the person to exercise all the rights inherent to their new condition,” says Article 14. It includes a caveat that responds, in part, to the fears expressed by the part of feminism that looks suspiciously at these regulations. “It will not alter the ownership of the legal rights and obligations that may correspond to the person prior to the registration of the registration change,” says the draft, which only makes express mention of one: “in particular” to the Law of Protection Measures Comprehensive Against Gender Violence.

Recognition of non-binary people. “For the first time in our legal system, it is expected that interested persons may request that their official identification documents omit the mention of sex,” says the draft. He adds: “It is intended to satisfy the demands of a part of the population that does not identify with either the male or female gender.” According to the draft, it is up to the Ministry of the Interior to “omit the mention of sex.” The Government “will send a report to the Cortes Generales within a year on any regulatory modifications derived” where appropriate “from recognizing non-binary persons.

Assisted reproduction treatments. Trans people “with the ability to gestate” will have access to assisted reproductive techniques. It is also considered “the real and effective possibility” of accessing the techniques of freezing gonadal tissue and reproductive cells in people who undergo hormonal treatments.

Sports practices. In sports practices, events and competitions, trans people will participate “according to their registered sex” and “gender verification” tests will be prohibited, according to the draft.

Jails. People deprived of liberty “have the right to be treated and separated according to their registered sex,” the draft contemplates, unless that same person considers that this could put “their life or integrity at risk.”