Equality Prime Minister Sanna Marin is the official patron of Helsinki Pride

September 4, 2020
For the first time, the Prime Minister of Finland is the official patron of the event.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will act as the official patron of Helsinki Pride this year and next. Helsinki Pride says in its press release that the Prime Minister of Finland is now the official patron for the first time. Last year Antti Rinne (sd) was the first prime minister to attend the event.

“It is a great honor to be Sanna Marin’s patron of Helsinki Pride. Marin is a role model for many of us because of his background as well as his strong and empathetic leadership, ”says the chairman of the Helsinki Pride community. Aaro Horsma in the bulletin.

Marin Has saidthat his political thinking has been guided by his background. Marin grew up in Pirkkala with her mother and this female friend.

Helsinki Pride Week is Finland’s largest human rights and cultural event for sexual and gender minorities. The event will be held this year exceptionally from September 7 to September 13, 2020.

In Belarus, a Russian stabbed a policeman during his arrest

