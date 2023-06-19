Equality | Norway plans to expand female quotas on company boards

The quota legislation would gradually expand to twenty thousand large and medium-sized companies.

Norwegian the government wants to expand the female quotas on company boards to tens of thousands of large and medium-sized companies by 2028.

According to news agency AFP, the government announced the matter on Monday.

Legislation has been in force in Norway since 2004, according to which the boards of state-owned companies must have at least 40 percent women. In 2008, the legislation was extended to the largest listed companies.

Similarly, according to Norwegian legislation, at least 40 percent of the board members must be men.

The government now wants to extend this legislation to 20,000 large and medium-sized companies.

The legislation would gradually expand depending on turnover and the number of personnel. Next year, board member quotas would become mandatory for 8,200 new companies.

About 20 percent of the board members of Norwegian companies are currently women. According to the government, the proportion is increasing slowly, as 20 years ago the proportion of women was 15 percent.

in Finland According to a survey by the Central Chamber of Commerce, the proportion of women among the board members of listed companies rose to a record 31 percent last year. In large listed companies, the share was 35 percent and in small ones 26 percent.

Norway’s centre-left government is a minority government and needs the support of the opposition parties in parliament for its plan. The government’s intention may thus change.