Equality | Men take care of children more than before – Women are still responsible for housework

Women do an average of 37 minutes more housework per day than men, according to a recent time use study. However, the gap has narrowed, and taking care of children in particular has increased for men.

Differential the time women and men spend on housework has continued to decrease. On Thursday, Statistics Finland published a new study on Finns’ use of time in 2020–2021.

On average, women now spend 3 hours and 15 minutes a day on housework. Men spend 2 hours and 38 minutes on housework every day.

The time spent by men on housework has increased by an average of 11 minutes per day in a couple of decades. The time spent on housework by women, on the other hand, has decreased.

Also the differences in the content of housework done by men and women have narrowed. The table below shows how men’s and women’s time spent on most different household chores is now distributed.

For men, the most obvious change concerns childcare. In the 2020s, men spend clearly more time on childcare than in previous decades.

Senior actuary who studied Finns’ use of time Juha Haaramo says in Statistics Finland’s press release that, in addition to cultural change, the background may be the improved opportunities to spend paternity and parental leave.

“Furthermore, it is possible that the corona period has in some cases increased the opportunities for fathers to take care of children. For example, in remote jobs, it has been possible to take care of children as a side job,” says Haaramo in the press release.

Employed men now spend even slightly more time on child care than employed women. At the level of the entire population, however, women take care of children more than men.

For example, men and women now spend approximately the same amount of time shopping.

Ladies still spend significantly more time than men on cooking, cleaning and washing dishes, even though the time spent on them has decreased over the decades.

Men, on the other hand, still spend more time than women on, for example, repair and construction work as well as heating and water supply.

For women, the time spent on maintenance and repair work has remained the same for the last 20 years.

On average, housework was done for a total of about three hours a day. The time was almost the same as ten years ago, so the corona pandemic does not seem to have significantly affected the time spent doing housework.