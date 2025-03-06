With the motto “our highest, clearest and strongest voice.” The Ministry of Equality has launched this Thursday The institutional campaign for Women’s Day held next Saturdaywith which he wants to send “a blunt message” of unity and firmness in front of the denialist movement.

“We arrive on March 8 in a context in which, unfortunately, we have to remember that We can not give them women’s rights to the ultra reaction That women directly attack the advances in human rights of the feminist movement, “said the Secretary of State for Equality, Aina Calvo in the presentation of the campaign at the Ministry’s headquarters.

The motto is complemented with some feminist slogans that usually appear in the banners of the demonstrations: “You get tired of hearing it, we live it,” “If they touch one, they touch us all” and “the future will be feminist or not.”

Faced with the opinion of some men that feminism has come so far that they are now discriminated against, Calvo has pointed out that “Feminism is a movement that always seeks allies” and that does not address men from Frentism.

“Active partners” men on the feminist agenda

“Men are not only travel companions, but active partner in the feminism agenda; We do not act against anything, neither against anyone, nor rob men to men, but we want to live on the foot of equality and that improves the lives of men and women. “

For number two equality, the diversity Within the feminist movement it manifests itself in banners and slogans, “but the voice is unique.” “The unity campaign and firmness and also highlights the importance of women’s voice.”

“We launched a forceful message to society as a whole, women are here and we will continue to be and we will continue advancing to consolidate our rights“