Equality | Jennifer Hermoso accuses the Spanish Football Federation of threats: “Protecting me from who?”

Many of the players of the Spanish national team have announced that they are on strike in support of Jennifer Hermoso, who was forcibly kissed in the championship hype.

Soccer star Jennifer Hermoso accuses the Spanish Football Federation of intimidation and threats.

The federation selected several women’s national team players who went on strike for the Nations League matches at the end of September, and Hermoso does not understand this. He considers the union’s actions wrong.

“The players are sure that this is yet another means of division and manipulation, with which to intimidate and threaten us with legal and financial consequences,” wrote Hermoso, who represents Pachuca in Mexico at the club team level, on the messaging service X, formerly Twitter.

In August, Spain won the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but instead of the country’s first women’s world championship and the championship hype, the discussion has been dominated by the president of the Spanish Football Association By Luis Rubiales behavior.

He forcibly kissed Hermoso on the mouth during the award ceremonies.

The incident after numerous players expressed their support for Hermoso and refused to represent the Spanish national team.

On Friday, 39 players, 21 of whom are recent world champions, announced that the situation is not such that they can return to the national team.

The striking players have demanded changes to the working culture of the Spanish Football Association. Head coach of the World Cup gold team Jorge Vilda was fired from his position at the beginning of September, and finally Rubiales also left his position as president of the union.

New head coach Montse Tome did not select Hermoso for the Nations League matches, but among other things a star player Alexia Putellas and 14 other world champions were selected.

Tome claimed on Monday that he had discussed the recent national team selections beforehand with the players.

“I trust that these players are professionals. They have just become world champions, they love the national team and I know they will be here in the team tomorrow,” he said, referring to Tuesday’s gathering in Madrid.

“Today we start a new era in the national team,” Tome, who was Vilda’s assistant coach, said.

Tom said that he left Hermoso out of the team because he wanted to protect him.

“We are supporting Jenni and all the players,” Tome said.

Hermoso also took a stand on Tome’s statement in X.

“Protecting me from what? And from whom?”

Spain will face Sweden on September 22 and Switzerland on September 26 in the Women’s Nations League.

