Equality IT House Tieto-Evry removed gendered word choices from its job advertisements, resulting in 32 percent more female applicants

The company aims to increase the proportion of women in half of its total staff by 2030.

Finn IT services company Tieto-Evry believes that word choices matter in equal recruitment in the technology industry.

In the company’s experiment, the number of female applicants increased by an average of 32 percent when gendered expressions in job postings were changed to neutral.

Gender imbalances have long been identified as a challenge in the ICT sector, and in EU countries, for example, only about 18% of workers in the sector are women. In the Nordic countries, the corresponding figure is 21 percent on average.

Tieto-Evry has previously stated its goal of halving the proportion of women in the total workforce by 2030. However, according to the company, the challenge is the small number of female applicants.

Now, the company went through its recruitment history with an inclusion specialist and analyzed the unconscious preconceptions found in the announcements, such as words perceived as masculine. Based on the analysis, new job vacancies were created for existing vacancies.

In the experiment for example, in a front-end developer job posting, the word qualified was changed to knowledgeable and motivated focused. In several announcements, the word independent was replaced by self-directed.

The functionality of the announcements was tested by publishing them at the same time as the old gendered announcements.

Fifteen percent of those applying for a position as a front-end developer were women when words perceived as masculine were used in the job advertisement. With the most neutral word choices, the proportion of female applicants increased to 36 percent.

Tieto-Evry plans to expand the means learned from the experiment into practical action. The company also plans to expand the use of an anonymous, game-based recruitment process.