Ministry of Racial Equality led by Anielle Franco has an annual budget of R$ 4 million

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, told the British newspaper Financial Times that, although the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) claim that the fight against racism is central to his government, the scarcity of funds will make it difficult to implement measures in this regard.

According to the minister, the ministry’s budget for 2023 is R$ 4 million. For comparison purposes, in the government of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), was R$ 77 million. According to Anielle, her ministry needs R$ 100 million a year.

To justify the drop in funds, the newspaper cited the slowdown in the growth of the Brazilian economy, which was only 0.3% on average in the 10 years up to 2021.”Furthermore, Lula’s clear desire to spend on social projects was tempered by market concerns about fiscal recklessness. Investors fear deteriorating public finances fueling capital flight and inflation”, wrote the Financial Times.

Even with a tight budget, Anielle mentioned a series of fronts that her ministry must act to reduce inequalities. “We have 33 million people in Brazil who are hungry. Of these, 65% are black“, he said. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about priorities without talking about hunger.”

Another topic mentioned by the minister as a priority is education. She stated that the government needs to ensure that students who enter university through quotas have the means to complete their studies. “OK, students can enter universities declaring themselves black. [Mas] they need conditions to stay. They need transportation, a cafeteria that serves cheap food.”

According to Anielle, the ministry is working to create a database with resumes of black people so that companies can use it in their search for professionals.

Finally, the Minister of Racial Equality addressed the need to ensure the safety of black people and combat endemic violence. She said that “never” felt “completely safe” since the murder of his sister, the former councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), for almost 5 years. “ANow we have some more specific precautions –monitoring, understanding the location– and that helps. But feeling totally safe? I don’t think so.”

MARIELLE’S MURDER

Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes were killed on March 14, 2018, in the Estácio neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. The car they were in was hit by 13 shots. The councilwoman was followed from Lapa, in the center of the city, where she was participating in a political meeting. The motive for the murder remains unclear.

The suspects of having committed the crime, Ronnie Lessa and Élcio Queiroz, have been preventively arrested since March 2019 and are awaiting a popular jury, with no set date yet. The duo is defendant for triple qualified double homicide (awkward reason, ambush and appeal that made it difficult for the victim to defend himself), attempted homicide and reception.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that it is a “matter of honor” resolve the case and is considering federalizing the investigation.