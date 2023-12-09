Equality | Inka-Johanna Kolhinoja, who was invited to the castle party, got angry at Yle – this is how the producer responds

Markus Liimatainen, the producer of Ylen Linna’s party broadcast, responds to the criticism of prize competition medalist Inka-Johanna Kolhinoja.

Swimmer Inka-Johanna Kolhinoja was disgusted by his treatment during the broadcast of Ylen Linna’s party.

A deep silence descended on Yle’s newsroom when Kolhinoja arrived to shake hands Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukiota.

Kolhinoja told about his feelings on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

“It was a rewarding party, even though Yle’s management was a bit sloppy for me. Maybe the groups will give direct feedback to Yle,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Kolhino, who won two medals at the Special Olympics world championships last summer, elaborated in his second update that he was upset that his name was not mentioned in the handshake queue.

Kolhinoja, 42, said on Friday For Iltalehtithat being ignored still feels bad.

“Really embarrassing from Yle. They were silent when it was my turn. They would have had plenty of time to say,” he stated in an interview with Iltalehti.

The castle the producer of the TV broadcast of the party Markus Liimatainen is sorry for the upset caused by the incident.

“These are unfortunate situations. There is no way we have time or are not able to recognize all the people from the huge number of guests at Linna’s party – especially this year, when the handshake went much faster than before. It caused challenges for our narrators,” commented Liimatainen.

More than 1,700 guests were invited to the castle’s party this Independence Day as well.

“It’s a shame that we can’t take into account all the guests in the broadcast. Even though our commentators recognize a lot of guests, they’re just people too,” Liimatainen reminds.

Kolhinoja stated in an interview with Iltalehti that the media’s appreciation of sports for people with intellectual disabilities is zero.

“This was in no way personally against any person or group of people, it was about completely human factors,” Liimatainen stresses.

See also Cheetah and marten, soon also leopard for Ukraine? German tanks can do that The castle’s celebrations are attended by invited guests.

The castle the party’s spectators are amazed year after year by how the narrators recognize hundreds of guests, from local heroes of the provinces to journalists and academics.

According to Liimatainen, it’s largely about learning by heart and the narrators’ already convincing knowledge bank. However, the narrators’ work is made easier with a warning system.

Guests receive an identification card with their name and title along with their invitation card. Each guest hands their identification card to Yle’s “warners” in the atrium of the Presidential Palace. They inform the announcer about who will enter the doors next.

According to Liimatainen, the commentators are not instructed in advance which guests must definitely be mentioned in the broadcast.

“We strive to mention everyone we can find and recognize. However, there are such a huge number of people at the party,” he says.