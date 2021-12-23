Equality In the Norwegian ad, Santa is kissing a man, the ad has gained great popularity around the world

By Thursday night, the English version of the ad had been viewed nearly two million times on Youtube.

In Norway a Christmas advertisement in which Santa Claus kisses a man has also attracted attention outside the country. For example British Broadcasting Corporation BBC claims in an article published on Thursday that the ad is about a major change in Norwegian society.

Already in November, the Norwegian media, for example TV2, reported worldwide reviews of the ad.

When Harry meets Santa man writes a letter to Santa Claus in a letter to Santa Claus Mariah Careyn All I Want for Christmas is You familiar words from the Christmas carol: I just want you for Christmas.

The wish comes true, and the ad ends with a kiss from a man and Santa.

The ad can be viewed in the context of this story or From Youtube.

Postal marketing chief Monica Solberg According to the BBC, the Post wanted to celebrate next year ‘s anniversary with an advertisement: 2022 will mark 50 years since it was no longer illegal to be homosexual in Norway.

Norwegian news site Campaign In this case, the communications officer of the Norwegian organization for the promotion of equality between gender and sexual minorities commented on the ad, saying it was great to see progress in Norway.

“Decriminalization was the first great battle and the first great victory. It’s not been a long time since 1972, so we’re glad to see that Norway has made progress, ”said Fri Communications Officer. Oda Rygh notes.

“For many of us, Christmas is a time we spend with our loved ones. It is great to see that the Norwegian Post shows that love belongs to everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or age, ”Rygh continues.

In Norway, the Marriage Act was amended in 2009 to allow same-sex marriage.

BBC’s According to the ad, the ad has also been criticized for, among other things, sexualizing Santa Claus and giving the impression that Santa Claus is cheating on his spouse. A fictional Santa Claus is often said to be married to a Christmas monkey.