Manch eine Soldatin stört sich daran und fordert die Einführung weiblicher Dienstgrade. „Sprache schafft Bewusstsein, Sichtbarkeit und Repräsentanz“, sagt Oberstleutnant Anastasia Biefang. „Ein Bewusstsein dafür, dass wir vielfältig in unserer Geschlechtsausprägung sind und unseren Dienst alle im Sinne unseres Eides leisten.“ Gleichberechtigung bedeute nicht Gleichmacherei, wie es Kritiker monierten.

„Warum tun wir uns so schwer mit der Abbildung des Geschlechts?“, fragt Biefang. Vielleicht liege es daran, dass Veränderungen in der Bundeswehr grundsätzlich schwierig seien. Gerade bei diesem Reizthema gebe es eine starke Abwehrhaltung in der Truppe. „Für mich ist das so ein Bollwerk der Männlichkeit; die letzte Bastion, die bleibt.“

„Ich glaube, weibliche Dienstgrade tun uns nicht weh“

Zudem sei es eine Frage der Außenwahrnehmung, sagt Biefang. „Außerhalb der Truppe sagen mir viele: Das kann ich nicht verstehen.“ Es werde Zeit, dass man sich diesem Thema öffne. Biefang, die 20 Jahre als Mann diente, bis sie sich 2015 als Frau outete, äußert sich als stellvertretende Vorsitzende des Vereins QueerBw. 2017 wurde sie die erste transgeschlechtliche Kommandeurin der Bundeswehrgeschichte und setzt sich bis heute für geschlechtersensible Sprache in der Truppe ein. „Ich glaube, weibliche Dienstgrade tun uns nicht weh“, sagt sie.

In den vergangenen Jahren gab es bereits erste Lockerungen. Seit 2021 wird etwa bei Laufbahnzeichnungen die weibliche Form benutzt, man spricht seitdem also von Offizierinnen und Unteroffizierinnen. Auch die weibliche Bezeichnung von Kommandantinnen und Kommandeurinnen ist längst gebräuchlich. Bei den eigentlichen Dienstgraden wie Oberfeldwebel oder Bootsmann gilt aber nach wie vor die maskuline Endung. Es kann der Zusatz „Frau“ vorangestellt werden, also heißt es korrekt etwa „Frau Bootsmann“.

Auch die Soldatin Helena Linder-Jeß hat grundsätzlich nichts gegen weibliche Dienstgrade. „Das wäre schon zeitgemäß“, sagt sie. Auch wenn das gerade nicht das dringlichste Thema für die Truppe sei. Natürlich spiele Sprache eine Rolle bei der Gleichberechtigung. Junge Menschen seien mit dem Genderthema aufgewachsen. Früher sei einfach hingenommen worden, „dass es eben so ist, wie es ist“. Das habe sich geändert. „Deswegen wäre es eigentlich nur folgerichtig, dass man hier mitzieht und sagt, da müssen wir was verändern und die jungen Leute mitnehmen.“

Frauen müssen Fragebogen nicht beantworten

Befürworter weiblicher Dienstgrade argumentieren auch vor dem Hintergrund des Frauenteils von 13 Prozent in der Bundeswehr, außerhalb des Sanitätsdienstes sind es weniger als zehn. Die Wehrbeauftragte Eva Högl sagte zuletzt, dass es so nicht weitergehen könne. Auch der Anteil weiblicher Führungspersonen bewegt sich nach ihren Worten „seit Jahren im Promillebereich“.

Die Bundeswehr hat grundsätzlich mit einem Personalmangel zu kämpfen. Das neue Wehrdienstmodell des Verteidigungsministers Boris Pistorius (SPD) sieht vor, dass alle jungen Männer eines Jahrgangs verpflichtend einen Musterungsfragebogen ausfüllen. Auch Frauen bekommen einen Fragebogen zugesendet, sie müssen ihn aber nicht beantworten. Aus den Reihen der Union wurde das als vertane Chance kritisiert, mehr Frauen zu erreichen.

Anne Bressem believes that female ranks could make the military more attractive to women. She was part of the first female class to serve in the armed forces in 2001. Since last year, Bressem has been a teacher and a lieutenant colonel in the reserves. Young women often talk to her about female ranks, she says. This could certainly be a factor in their career decision. “There is no plausible reason that speaks against it,” says Bressem. Why, for example, is there a female commissioner in the police force but no “major” in the armed forces? However, she does not expect female ranks to be introduced any time soon: after more than 20 years, this language has become “so socialized in the military that a change, whether for men or women, is met with mixed opinions.”

“Nobody joins the force because there are female ranks”

Frigate Captain Tanja Merkl sees no reason to change the rank designations. In day-to-day interaction, it is about emphasizing the similarities – and not the differences. “For me, we come before I: respect, appreciation and camaraderie know no gender,” says Merkl. Among other things, she was commander of sea mine countermeasures units for three years and also worked on foreign missions.

“For me personally, it was not an issue how I was addressed, as the existing rules are sufficient and I did not feel disadvantaged as a woman.” She always felt like part of a team in which every member was needed and important. “For me, when I’m on duty, it’s the person who counts, not their gender.” Especially in military missions and in the language of command and reporting, things often have to happen quickly, so you can’t pay attention to the form of address. This does not mean that there should be a lack of mindfulness, encounters at eye level, care and, above all, trust.

Since last year, Merkl has been working in an area that deals with the troops’ personnel readiness. The aim is to make the Bundeswehr ready for war, she says, and to provide ready-to-use forces for NATO as well. “Do female ranks increase readiness? No!” And Merkl does not believe that the Bundeswehr will be able to attract more women as a result. “One of the reasons we have so few women is that we do not yet sufficiently show female role models and career paths that women have already taken.” In addition, balancing work and family is difficult. These challenges are being addressed. “There are many sensible reasons to join the Bundeswehr, but no one becomes part of the force just because there are female ranks.”

Mood picture without scientific claim

Soldier Wiebke Hönicke sees it similarly. In 2020, she wrote on Instagram that gendered ranks had nothing to do with emancipation or equality. Today, Hönicke reiterates this position. For her, equality means that ranks do not differentiate between genders. “The uniform knows no skin color or gender. It unites us just like the rank, which is the same for everyone.” The Bundeswehr Association and Reservist Association also spoke out against female ranks in an interview with the FAZ.

The Reservists’ Association expects a “considerable” bureaucratic effort. Female reservists and soldiers also often say that they do not attach any importance to female endings. Hülya Süzen, deputy chairwoman of the Air Force in the Bundeswehr Association, says that this is not currently an issue for the Bundeswehr: “We have obtained a snapshot of the mood among the membership, and the vast majority are against it.” However, she is referring to a flash poll from 2020 with no scientific claim.

That year, the last major discussion about ranks was sparked under the then Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). There was soon great resistance in the troops and in politics. The Bundeswehr had completely different problems, critics complained, and rather than “sham debates” it lacked equipment and operational readiness. In an open letter from a female soldier to the minister, she said: “That is not a bridge that you are building there, but a trench that you are digging.” Kramp-Karrenbauer dropped the subject.

Fears must also be addressed

The Equal Opportunities Act for Female and Male Soldiers does not rule out the introduction of female ranks. “Female forms of rank designations can be established for female soldiers,” it states. A spokeswoman for the German Armed Forces in Cologne describes the wording in the law as a “placeholder” for a possible future decision to introduce female ranks. “We are closely following the discussion about gender-neutral language – both inside and outside the German Armed Forces.” According to the Soldiers Act, the change in rank designations can only be ordered by the Federal President.

Lieutenant Colonel Anastasia Biefang does not believe that resistance among female soldiers is as great as often portrayed. In her lectures on gender-sensitive language in front of a predominantly female audience, there is no longer such a clear stance on the no. “Then an open discussion is held about it or fears are expressed as to why people do not want this term,” says Biefang. One fear of female soldiers is that they will “be marginalized again or seen as something other than a unit in the army.” These fears must also be addressed. “They have learned that they have not been well integrated since 2001.”