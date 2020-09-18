It was a campaign pledge from environmentalists. The newly elected EELV mayor in Lyon, Grégory Doucet, should soon make it a reality: that of voting, for the first time, a “gender” budget, that is to say under the prism of gender equality. A first in a city of over 500,000 inhabitants. A measure of rupture with the previous mandates, arguments are raining down to justify its adoption, at a time when feminist mobilizations are flourishing. “The idea is to assess how public action can improve and correct the unjust differences between men and women”, told the World Audrey Hénocque, finance assistant.

In the amount of 700 million euros, the draft budget will be put to a vote in March 2021. Among the arbitrations in favor of equality, it is notably planned initially to review the layout of the playgrounds in schools, where gender inequalities are shaped. Gone are the days when boys played football in the middle of the yard, occupying, de facto, almost all of the space. “We know from experience that it is rather the boys who will go and play and that the girls will meet in the outskirts, to discuss or sit on the floor without activity”, explained the first deputy mayor to France Inter. “We want to build a gendered public space, completed Grégory Doucet, elected in June in the second round with 52.4% of the vote. Thanks to the gender budget, we will know whether an expenditure is neutral, favorable or negative for gender equality. “

Another priority target: sport. Too often, publicly funded sporting activities benefit boys more. So, to reduce these disparities, the green town hall wishes to fairly fund women’s and men’s sports clubs. To a lesser extent, the city is committed to buying 900 football seats for the matches of the women’s team of Olympique Lyonnais, seven times European champion, a number similar to those reserved for the men’s team. .

To achieve these public policies, a diagnostic will soon be launched and a training plan for municipal teams will also be put in place. “We will first apply the gender budget to education and sport, before generalizing it; things must not be rushed, all of this takes time, and we want to evaluate our actions ”, detailed Audrey Hénocque.