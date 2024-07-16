Equality | I have the right to be exactly like this and it is not taken away from anyone, says transwoman Finelia Ahtola

Finelia Ahtola lives in South Ostrobothnia in Seinäjoki. He grew up more than a hundred kilometers away in Kristiinakaupunki.

As a child, Finelia Ahtola was told that being gay is a sin. For her, expressing transgenderism in her own way is gentle activism, the message of which is clear: I have the right to be just like this and it is not for anyone.

Mild a hot day in the center of Seinäjoki has attracted people to the market and terraces. Ice cream does its business, as does cold beer. 30 year old Finelia Ahtola walking down the street and wondering what all those people think of him.

The thought is constantly in her mind as she moves outside the house: surely everyone will notice that she does not look like an ordinary woman. The traditional one without a beard and with more feminine features than him. The kind of woman she would like to be.