Equality | Helen Metsi has been discriminated against at work because of her femininity, now she is criticizing the masculinity of Finnish working life

Helen Mets, the English CEO of Ahlstrom, thinks that there are too few female managers in Finland.

Fiber manufacturer Ahlstrom's English CEO Helen Mets, 55, has managed Ahlstrom for a year, and now he has something for us Finns. About management.

The situation in the leadership ladder has surprised the Mets.

“Negatively”, Mets elaborates.

“I am surprised by the lack of female leaders at CEO level.”

Forest says that it seems to her that, on paper, women have all the conditions to reach a leading position in Finnish working life, because the Finnish education system is among the best in the world.

“You might think that education would guarantee equality in the workplace. But that doesn't happen.”

Metsi is especially surprised by the fact that there are more women than men in Finnish higher education institutions. Still, men get to the leadership positions.

Mets believes that the lack of women in leadership positions is due to three things: lack of networks, lack of mentors and unconscious biases.

Mets says he sees the lack of women's networks in all CEO meetings. And not only in Finland, but also in other parts of the world.

“Most of the people know each other, some from university. They go to the same meetings and the same clubs. And most of these people are men.”

When the position of managing director becomes available, it is not necessarily put on a public search. Candidates are taken from the network.

Mets says that if women want to join the network, they have to be “more pushy” – that is, they have to be more persistent in marketing their skills.

“Knock on doors, get yourself invited to the right events, call people. It's tough, but you have to think of it as part of the job.”

Helen Mets does not know Finnish, but she speaks fluent Dutch. Mets' man is Dutch.

Forest has seen in his own life that persistence works. Having lived in Britain in the early stages of his career, Mets saw a job he was perfectly suited for. He applied for a job and received an interview invitation.

“The day before the interview, I received a call from the personnel department, apologizing that I hadn't gotten the job. And that we can discuss your future again when you return from maternity leave.”

The forest was stunned.

“I said I haven't even had an interview yet.”

The personnel department employee went quiet. Mets realized that her pregnancy had been used as a reason not to hire her. Rather than submit to the decision, the Mets decided to fight. He called the company's management and said he hoped to be treated fairly.

“I told them that the fact that I am eight months pregnant should not affect the decision to hire me. It's my decision whether I want to go back to work right away or not.”

He also added that if it was clear after the interview that he was not the best person for the job, he would accept the decision without grumbling.

The interview was arranged for the next day.

“I dressed in black so I wouldn't look so mega, and I gave it my all.”

Mets got the job and started it after three months of maternity leave. In the end, he worked his way up to business manager in that company.

“A perfect example of how unconscious bias works.”

Third According to Mets, the obstacle to women's advancement is the lack of mentors. Mets believes that anyone aspiring to a leadership position needs someone to advise and help them move forward. Mets' mentor was the male CEO of her previous job, Avery Dennison, which produces film and label materials.

“I didn't have any experience at that point, but he saw that I had potential.”

The mentor encouraged Mets to apply for open positions and helped him progress.

According to Mets, men could be more active in such a role.

“I'm passionate about equality because I don't understand why diversity isn't at the top of every company's agenda, when it's known that teams made up of different people promote performance and growth.”

“ “Tensions are a good thing.”

Forest says that bringing diversity into Ahlstrom's work culture has been one of his most important goals. The reason for this is that the company wants to grow. And according to Mets, growth requires diversity.

Mets is aware that bringing in different people also creates tensions.

“Tensions are a good thing because they teach you to think differently. And different thinking is needed if you want to change. Without diversity, we will never use the company's full potential.”

Currently, there are 23 percent of female managers at Ahlstrom, but the goal is to increase the figure to 40 percent in the next five years.

Although diversity is important, more is needed for Ahlstrom's growth.

During the interview, Mets uses the word pair “purify and protect” eleven times when he talks about the company's operations. It is clear that he wants to make a break with the company's pulp mill past, which the said pair of words does not fit at all.

Mets believes that Ahlstrom can find new opportunities in the sustainable growth market: filter and packaging technology.

“Our mission is to make all brand owners aware that we have a technology that replaces single-use plastic.”

Mets thinks that achieving growth in filter material products requires the introduction of new technology.

“Technology develops partly through our own innovations and partly through acquisitions.”

Nest separation Ahlstrom has been doing the same in recent years as a contractor anyway. In 2021, the Ahlström family and Alexander and Albert Ehrnrooth together with the US private equity firm Bain Capital bought the company for 2.1 billion euros.

The Ahlström family's share in the business arrangement remained at 36 percent. The largest owner became Bain Capital, which now owns 55 percent of the company. The Ehrnrooths' share is nine percent.

Munksjö, which produces special papers, was spun off into its own company in 2022. And last summer, the company sold a factory located in France. Ahlstrom now has 37 factories in 13 countries. Two of these are located in Finland, fiberglass products are manufactured in Kotka and filter materials in Tampere.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö, as the company was still known at the time of the sale, left the stock exchange amid a commotion. The dispute over the redemption price of the shares continues. The Mets do not want to answer whether leaving the stock market was a good thing.

Returning to the stock exchange, on the other hand, is a “realistic possibility”, according to Mets. When this would happen is still uncertain.

“With capital investors [Bain Capital] used to be involved in developing companies for five to seven years before exiting. They came along in 2021. You can count on that,” says Mets.

The reorganizations have bitten. In 2022, the company's turnover increased to 3.3 billion euros. Last year, turnover fell to 2.9 billion euros, but Mets considers the result to be good compared to the market situation.

“It was a challenging year. And that's why I'd say I'm even more impressed and proud of how the organization turned out.”