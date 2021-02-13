Equality Football player Essi Sainio recalls bad streams and rejoices at a socially important change: “Now we are on the verge of something big”

Essi Sainio and top football manager Marianne Miettinen believe that the visibility and easy accessibility of women’s sporting events will increase interest in the sport.

Government last Thursday made a new decree adding women ‘s sporting events to the list of socially significant sporting events. The events must be televised in Finland so that the general public can watch them free of charge, either live or recorded.

The list includes, for example, the opening, semi-final and final matches of the Women’s World Cup and European Championships, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the Women’s World Hockey Championships. They must be sent entirely live. In addition, national team matches of both sports must be broadcast live.

HJK player Essi Sainio is more than pleased with the regulation.

“It’s a great thing for the sick. For years I hoped that sporting events would be easier to achieve. “

Sainio recalls when she first watched women’s World Cup football in the early 2000s “from some illegal stream online”. Fortunately, it has become quite a leap forward. The broadcasts of the 2019 World Cup in particular have been remembered as an experience.

“They were amazing. High-quality implementation and competent experts. I think it also adds value in the eyes of outsiders. ”

Women the visibility of sport makes it more natural, especially for future generations. It can also bring relief on the financial side.

“Sport is pretty commercial and spins with big money. When women’s football and hockey gain visibility, sponsors become interested and a good circle sets in motion. ”

In sports, Sainio believes that better visibility broadens sports knowledge, connects people, increases the number of enthusiasts and thus the number of players.

But Sainio also sees a broader social significance.

“From the perspective of the empowerment of society, it is only right that women get on this list. I feel like we’re on the verge of something big now. More great things are coming when we dare to work for change and we have the right people in decision-making positions. ”

Football Association top football manager Marianne Miettinen considers the regulation to be a step towards recognizing the attractiveness of women’s football.

“The 2019 Games already showed how widespread interest there is in women’s value tournaments,” says Miettinen.

Amanda Rantanen, Tuija Hyyrynen, Essi Sainio and Emmi Alanen celebrated the victory over Scotland in Edinburgh in December last year.­

Showing value tournaments increases the overall interest in the sport. It is also good that the preliminary matches are included in the list so that the spectators have the opportunity to come along during the trip.

“If only Helmare’s European Championships or World Cup qualifiers are shown, there’s such a long way in that people don’t have time to get hooked in the same way as in championships, where games come virtually all the time for several weeks. There will certainly be those who have not followed the species before. “

According to Miettinen, women’s football has grown “shockingly” in recent years. Central European top series are already visible in Finland on payment channels.

“Everything shows that people have started to watch football played by women as well. So not just men’s or women’s football, but football. ”

Change this direction has been noticeable in the past, for example, the 2017 Women’s European Championships already reached a large audience.

“Before, it was thought that the value competitions are only every two years, that is, we only talked about the men’s competitions, but now there is talk that every summer there are football value competitions.”

For the species, it’s a big deal.

“Football benefits from having football visible. Children and young people, girls and boys will benefit from it and through it hopefully new dreams will grow. ”