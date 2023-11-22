Equality | Finns view a woman as a political leader more negatively than others in the Nordic countries – This is how the professor explains the phenomenon

Finns also seem to be very sure that equality in Finland has already been achieved.

Finns consider a woman as a political leader a less pleasant idea than residents of other Nordic countries.

The information comes from the results of the latest, so-called Reykjavik index. The index measures the extent to which women and men are considered to be equally qualified to hold management positions.

The idea that the political leader would be a woman was very favorable in Finland to only 39 percent of respondents. In the Finnish survey, political leader meant the prime minister.

78 percent of Swedes liked the idea, 72 percent of Norwegians, 65 percent of Icelanders and 60 percent of Danish respondents.

When we add up the shares of those who found the idea of ​​a female leader very and quite pleasant, the results are a bit more even: 75 percent of Finns answered one of the two options. The share is still clearly lower than, for example, in Sweden, where 94 percent found the idea quite or very pleasant.

Reykjavik index have been created by research company Verian and a foundation called Women Political Leaders. The study using the Reykjavik index was conducted for the first time in 2018.

Verian was formerly known as Kantar Public.

The index works in such a way that countries get a score between zero and 100 depending on how equally they think about men and women acting as leaders. This year, Finland and other Nordic countries participated in the measurement for the first time.

As expected, the Nordic countries rank relatively well in the index: their average was 85 points, while the average of the G7 countries was 70. The G7 countries are Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States.

Finland’s score was the lowest among the Nordic countries, 82 points. In Iceland, attitudes were the most equal of all the countries included in the measurement.

All the parties that participated in the previous Finnish government were led by a woman. In the photo, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center), Minister of Education Li Andersson (left), Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) and Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

Jyväskylä university professor emerita Anna-Maija Lämsä has studied, among other things, beliefs related to women’s leadership.

Lämsä does not find Finland’s difference from other Nordic countries surprising. Traditionally, Finland has come a little behind them when it comes to equality issues and the discussion about them.

“For example, quotas for women on the boards of listed companies were introduced long ago in Norway.”

Historical factors also play a role, says Lämsä. Finland has universal conscription, and it has contributed to the fact that, traditionally, military training has been considered the ideal background for those applying for management positions.

“The idea that a good leader has attended RUK has been alive for a long time [reserviupseerikoulu]. Such stereotypes and ossified beliefs eventually change very slowly.”

Women, on the other hand, have been able to do voluntary military service only since the 1990s, and still only a small part of women do it. According to Lämsä, women are therefore associated with the so-called deficiency belief: they lack the qualities required of leaders.

“In Finland, those characteristics have been associated with military training and, for example, the characters of the Unknown Soldier.”

University of Jyväskylä professor emerita Anna-Maija Lämsä.

to the Reykjavik index in all countries, the gender of the respondents has an effect: women consider women to be capable leaders more often than men. Age also affected the answers, but its effect varied from country to country.

In Finland, trust in women as leaders was lower among older people. Instead, in most G7 countries, young people are clearly more suspicious of female leaders than older people.

The research also shows that – contrary to what you might imagine – the ideas about women and men as equally good leaders do not develop over the years. In several countries, trust in women as leaders has decreased over the years since the Reykjavik index has been measured.

For example, in Britain the score was 82 in 2021, but only 70 in the most recent survey.

From the defendants it was also asked whether equality had been achieved. In this question, Finland’s figures are the highest among the countries studied.

In the opinion of Finns, equality has been achieved in working life: this is the opinion of 78 percent of working-age Finns. 81 percent of Finns, on the other hand, think that equality has been achieved in politics. This is how people think, despite the fact that only 75 percent of Finnish respondents thought it was a pleasant idea to have a woman as prime minister.

For example, only 54 percent of Swedes think that gender equality prevails in the field of politics.

Lämsä says that he is familiar with this contradiction through his teaching work. According to him, young students are often surprised when they are shown statistics about the equality situation in Finland.

“The big discourse is that Finland is a model country of equality, and of course from a global perspective we are in many ways. But we are not ready.”