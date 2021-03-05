Equality Finnish IT plans to increase the number of female employees by thousands in the next few years: “Equality leads to better decisions”

Tieto-Evry’s goal is to calculate gender equality in personnel by 2030.

Information technology service company Tieto-Evry says it wants to attract more women to its employees.

The company aims to increase the proportion of women in half of the total staff by 2030. The intermediate target is 40% in 2026.

According to a survey conducted by the technology industry in 2018, only one-fifth of those working in technology are women. Last year, 24 percent of the members of the Technology Academics (Tek) were women.

71% of Tieto-Evry’s employees are currently men. The company employs approximately 24,000 people internationally. Achieving gender equality therefore requires the recruitment of thousands of women.

“We believe that diversity and equal opportunities are key to innovation and the development of better services. Equality leads to better decisions and strengthens the success of the organization, ”says Tieto-Evry’s Country Manager Finland Satu Kiiskinen.

The goal is company-wide.

Tieto-Evryn Half of the management team in Finland are women. Among team leaders, women make up 29 per cent and the entire Finnish personnel 32 per cent. Of the Group’s three country managers, two are women, in addition to Kiiskinen from Sweden Karin Schreil. He works as the CEO Kimmo Alkio.

Increasing the number of women is part of the company’s broader effort in different areas of diversity. According to Kiiskinen, equality and diversity have also been seen to increase the attractiveness of the employer among the desired skilled employees.

“There has been a lot of talk about the shortage of experts in the field. Solving it requires a knowledge potential in which women play a significant role. ”

Kiiskinen believes that technologies and technical solutions also reflect the perspectives of their creators.

“Algorithms will guide our lives and choices more and more. If different perspectives are not taken into account in coding work, they will be reflected in different solutions. ”

Women’s cream will be promoted, for example through recruitment. The aim is to ensure that both women and men are involved in every recruitment process and final stages.

In addition, Tieto-Evry sets its own monitoring targets for each business area to achieve equality. The company also provides training related to identifying unconscious prejudices.

According to Kiiskinen, the evaluation of performance will also be monitored.

According to the Czech payroll, women earn less than men in all positions and positions, from top management to white-collar workers.

“We also monitor the pay distribution and its implementation in different roles. In connection with each round of pay revisions, we consider that there is no gender pay gap. We also try to correct it if it is noticed, ”says Kiiskinen.

Tieto-Evry is also involved in bringing the Nordic She equality index to Finland. It is an independent responsibility index that compares companies on the basis of different equality indicators.

Finnish girls knowledge of mathematics and science is world-class according to research. Still, many girls don’t feel good in these areas or find technology-related jobs, for example, interesting. Last year, for the first time, there were more women than men who had written long maths appropriately in their student papers.

According to Kiiskinen, girls’ interest in technology often waned in their teens, until which girls and boys have been side by side. The majority of those starting their studies in the field of technology are already men.

Kiiskinen emphasizes the importance of various networks and highlighting experts and role models.

“There is a need for stories about how the industry can make a difference in society and create a successful career. There is still a lot of work to be done, ”says Kiiskinen.

Kiiskinen himself has become the country manager for an information technology company through his education in economics. Tieto-Evry also offers positions that do not require training in the field of technology.

Kiiskinen assures that there is no negative attitude among the personnel towards the increase in the share of women.

“Our organization is basically very positive about diversity. It is also seen as extremely good in customer relationships. ”