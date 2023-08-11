Equality | Finnish Confederation of Business: “Racism endangers a welfare society”

The Confederation of Finnish Business emphasizes that a society free from racism is in everyone’s interest, because Finland desperately needs work-based immigration.

Business life The Confederation (EK) gave its statement on Friday regarding the government’s equality communication. In its statement, EK emphasizes that in a Finland free from racism and discrimination, immigrants and their families could feel that they are equal with all citizens.

EK emphasizes in the statement made on the basis of in its announcementthat there should be zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in Finland. In order to achieve zero tolerance, changes must be made in line with both attitudes and legislation.

“Finland cannot afford to waste the potential of any person to participate with their own contribution in maintaining and developing the Finnish welfare society. It is essential that the immigrant feels welcome in Finland,” says the head of EK Ilkka Oksala.

According to EK, anti-racism measures are critical especially from the point of view of Finnish society, because as the working-age population shrinks, Finland needs work-related immigration.

A non-discriminatory society is therefore not only in the interest of immigrants, but is seen to benefit the entire nation.

Although Finland’s equality and non-equality legislation is progressive at the international level, according to EK, it should be tightened, especially with regard to racism.

“In order to ensure a non-discriminatory society, determined work is still needed to increase everyone’s awareness of the current legislation, the rights and obligations set by it. EK wants to be involved in this work,” says Oksala.

According to Oksala, it is good that the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government program, it is promised to implement several measures that the EK has already presented during the previous government term.

“The measures included in the government program, such as the criminalization of racketeering in working life and aggravated racketeering, must be implemented as quickly as possible,” he stresses.

In the statement, EK also reminds of the importance of attitude education. According to it, attitude education should start in connection with children’s early childhood education and it should also be enhanced in primary schools.

EK’s the statement given was given at the request of the working group preparing the government’s equality communication. The working group is requested a statement for the communication in total from more than a hundred parties.

The government promised to issue an equality communication to the chairman of Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran of old writings become public. The writings sparked a lot of discussion about the situation of racism in Finnish society, as well as how to deal with it.