The prize of 300,000 euros was handed over by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Finland the international equality prize has been awarded to an organization promoting Afghan women's rights. The Afghan Women Skills Development Center organization provides Afghan women with training and supports their skills development and economic empowerment.

The award is given to an actor who has promoted gender equality in an internationally significant way. The prize amount is 300,000 euros, and the prize was awarded on Monday in Tampere by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook). The award was received by the executive director of the organization Mahbouba Seraj.

“Finland has strongly supported gender equality and women's rights in Afghanistan for 20 years. Even today, that important support continues as widely as is possible in the current situation. Finland will not forget the women of Afghanistan,” Orpo said.

The prize the recipient received almost 500 proposals from different parts of the world to be evaluated. The decision on the award recipient was made based on the proposal of the international award committee. In the selection, emphasis was placed on the effectiveness of the work of the awarded organization.

“Afghan Women Skills Development Center is doing vital work to defend women's rights and equality. The situation in Afghanistan is extremely difficult, especially for women and organizations promoting their rights, which further emphasizes the importance of the work done by this year's winner and the courage it requires,” said the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (cook).

Afghanistan is an example of a country where women's human rights have been systematically suppressed. After coming to power, the ultra-Islamist Taliban movement has almost completely confined Afghan women to their homes.

Finland awards the International Equality Award every two years, and it was awarded for the fourth time. In the second year, the award was given to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, an organization focused on combating violence against women.

In 2019, the award went to the women's rights organization Equality Now, which has succeeded in changing discriminatory laws and entrenched practices in different countries. In 2017, the prize was awarded to the then Chancellor of Germany For Angela Merkel. He directed the prize money to a Nigerian organization working against domestic violence.