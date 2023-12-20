Equality | Finland's Equality Award recipient is accused of being a “Taleban lobbyist”

Many Afghan women criticize Mahbouba Seraji as pro-Taliban, as he calls on the world to talk to the extremist organization. Interviewed by STT, Seraj accuses his critics of a hate campaign.

Many Afghan activists are very upset by the Finnish government's selection as the recipient of the international equality prize.

The younger generation of Afghan women activists and journalists interviewed by STT believe that Mahbouba Seraj is the wrong person to receive the prize of 300,000 euros awarded by Finland.

The focus of the criticism is that Seraj has demanded the countries of the world to start discussions with the Taliban, who have returned to the country the oppressive system that isolates women in their homes. After the Taliban returned to power, Seraj has also publicly criticized women who have participated in protests against the Taliban.

The comment fields of online news about the award on social media have been filled with angry people of the commentsin which critics accuse Seraj, among other things, of being a “Taleban lobbyist”.

75 years old Seraj is an internationally known and respected women's activist and the keeper of a women's shelter, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

She heads the Afghan Women Skills Development Center, an award-winning Afghan women's rights organization (AWSDC). According to Seraj, the organization has continued its work even after the Taliban extremist movement came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Since coming to power, the Taliban has banned girls from going to school after the 6th grade of elementary school and has driven women away from government posts and jobs. Women are only allowed to work in a few workplaces approved by the administration, where only women work.

Women are no longer allowed to travel without a male relative or escort. The dress code has been tightened, and women are not allowed to visit cafes or spas. Even the beauty salons are closed. In restaurants, women are directed to a separate side.

Independence and job loss got Narges Sadat28, to join the demonstrations demanding freedom for women in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which were later violently suppressed by the Taliban.

Narges Sadat in a video interview on December 15.

During the previous administration, Sadat headed the export department of the private company.

It doesn't even occur to Sadat that the Taliban's rule could be accepted and that the person who proposed it could be given an equality award. In his opinion, Seraj should have supported them.

“I and other protesters want to be heard: Mahbouba Seraj is not the person we would have chosen to represent us. He never supported us when we were suppressed,” said Sadat, who fled to Pakistan, in a video interview with STT.

According to her story, Sadat organized and took part in several demonstrations among dozens of women.

After Taliban police responded to the protests with violence – beating women with Kalashnikovs and batons – and arresting them, the protests moved from public places to homes. In the homes, the women, along with Sadat, took pictures of their banners and published them on social media.

International ones human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have reported on the treatment and arrests of female protesters.

According to Sadat, she was detained by Taliban police in February this year at a checkpoint on her way to a gathering of women activists.

“I was beaten and tortured with electric shocks. I was threatened to be whipped to death and even my son was threatened,” Sadat told STT.

International pressure helped free Sadat when his his family said about imprisonment to the media and international organizations.

“When I was released, the Taliban authorities threatened to kill me in three days,” Sadat said. Because of the threat, Sadat fled to neighboring Pakistan in April.”

Narges Sadat (right) at a demonstration organized by women against the Taliban, filmed on social media, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the fall of 2021.

Series has publicly berated protesters who criticized him.

“Those women were bought with money. There are Afghan women who pay them to shape their opinions and pull them into their groups, get them projects. (They) need money, they need projects and all that, Seraj told the Independent with Persian language video”, which STT has translated into English with the help of an interpreter.

In an interview with STT on Monday, Seraj still stood behind these words. He feels that there is a direct hate campaign against him, the reason of which he does not know. Seraj did not name the people he said manipulated and paid the women, but said they were people who were corrupt during the previous administration. According to him, these misused the funds received from abroad and even now lived abroad.

“Honestly, I don't know what's wrong with these people. They don't know me, my background or my work,” Seraj told STT.

Seraj called the hate campaign he experienced “sickening” and even suspected that the parties involved in it could be the reason why he did not receive the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. The award was given to an Iranian activist For Narges Mohammad.

Series has led the Afghan Women Skills Development Center for five years. Seraj says he is the last to run the organization's only remaining shelter in Kabul. According to him, there are currently 59 women and 11 children in the shelter who have nowhere else to go.

Previously, the organization had a total of 27 women's shelters around the country, but according to Seraj, all the other shelters had to be closed because the women who ran them fled even before the Taliban came to power.

Seraj openly said that he cooperates with the police department operating under the Taliban, which, according to him, also brings women in need of protection to Seraj's shelter.

Seraj, executive director of the Afghan Women Skills Development Center, received the award last week from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok).

The Taliban has himself denied at least the existence of state-supported shelters in Afghanistan, said recent UN report last week. According to the report, the Taliban has decided that women who are victims of violence would rather be taken to a “safe” prison.

“There are no women's shelters in the Islamic Emirate of (Afghanistan). They have to stay with their husbands or other male family members, or mahrams,” said one of the Taliban officials interviewed for the report.

According to Seraj, the Taliban claims this because it is part of the organization's policy. According to his words, he is still trying to persuade the Taliban to give him permission to open new shelters.

Suggestions was asked to receive the award earlier this year on the Government website. Chairman of the Award Board, Member of Parliament Saara-Sofia Sirénin (kok), the prize was awarded based on the best available information and on the recommendation of experts. Among the experts was an Afghan activist living in exile Zarifa Ghafari.

The award has also been given specifically to the organization, not to Seraj himself, Sirén emphasized. The UN report only became known after the prize was awarded.

“In my opinion, the UN report talks about state shelters,” Sirén told STT on Monday.

“I don't feel that the statements are contradictory. After all, this is not an activity supported by the state or the Taliban, but organization-based work, which is supported and made possible by this award.”

Series has openly called on the world in his speeches and interviews to start building relations with the Taliban for the good of the Afghan people, to avoid a humanitarian and economic crisis.

“Afghanistan has been so isolated. This isolation is absolutely terrible. What exactly are we waiting for? Seraj defended his position in an interview with STT.”

Journalist reporting on women's issues in Afghanistan Maybe also said that he was angry about Seraj's reward. The woman in her thirties uses a pseudonym in the story because she still lives in Afghanistan and considers Seraj's dealings with the Taliban suspicious.

According to Belkis, Seraj had refused to take her and other female journalists into his shelter after the Taliban came to power.

Belkis said in August 2021 that he fled to Kabul from his hometown, panicking and looking for refuge in the capital. In September 2021, a contact abroad gave Belkis Mahbouba Seraj's number.

“I called Mahbouba Seraj. I hadn't heard of him before. I asked to enter her women's shelter in Kabul. However, Seraj assured me that I would have no problem and that everything was fine, we should just go back to our own homes and hometowns. He said the shelter wasn't for us. He was rude, and I regretted my call,” Belkis recalled in a video interview with STT.

According to Seraj, he does not remember this event, but said that he would still act the same way.

“It was a home for 60 homeless Afghan women. How can anyone with a conscience come and ask to use such a place as their refuge because of the political situation and knowing that if the Taliban find them, it will not only endanger them but also ruin everything for the other women there? Seraj defended himself.

The Taliban has driven women away from government posts and jobs in Afghanistan. A picture of Kabul in November.

Also twenty Nasima said he was shocked when he saw the news about the award received by Seraj's organization. She is bitter about the Taliban, who, after coming to power, destroyed her life and the lives of millions of other women.

Nasima herself lost her job as a director and journalist of an NGO. In order to avoid forced marriage with a Taliban fighter, she too married a man she knew, whose proposal she said she had previously rejected. Now the couple already has a child.

“Mahbouba Seraj is pro-Taliban. I don't understand why the Finnish government awarded him. She doesn't use her influence to improve the status of women,” commented Nasima in a video interview with STT.

Nasima also did not want her last name published because she still lives in Afghanistan, in the northern province of Balkh, and is afraid of the consequences.