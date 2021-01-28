Equality Explanation: Almost half of the boards of Finnish listed companies have at most one woman and the majority of members are over 40 years old – “The result was shocking, it is horribly bad”

In almost half of the boards of listed companies in Finland, no more than one woman sits. Six percent of members are under 40 years of age.

Three Of the four boards of the Finnish listed company, they do their work without the input of millennials, according to a report by startup company Prönö.

“The result of the survey was shocking, it’s horribly bad. I also understood from the report that I actually real young woman on the board. I think I need to help younger people to make their lives easier, ”says the entrepreneur, board professional and CEO behind Prönö. Helene Auramo.

Millennials refer to those born between 1981 and 1996. Auramo himself is a millennial at the age of 38. Auramo is also a member of the board of Fodelia, an investment company listed on the First North.

He does not represent a typical member of the board of a listed company, who is a 56-year-old Finnish man. 27% of the members are women.

Mitä six per cent of the members of the boards of Finnish listed companies are under 40 years of age. 73 percent are over 50 years of age.

Board work is demanding and often board members are required to have long experience in management positions as well. Auramo says those under the age of 40 have new skills and a lot to give to governments.

“It is said that government work requires long training and young people do not have the skills to do so. There are young women in politics as ministers and they can do it. Yes, young people there can work among others. ”

Auramo himself has been founding the blog portal Slush and Indiedays, among others. Now he is the CEO and partner of Prönö, launched in 2019. Prönö is a platform on which professionals can network and, for example, express their desire for board work.

Auramo has been driven by an entrepreneurial attitude to various tasks. When you focus on an important goal, it’s easy to forget your own shortcomings.

“I want to influence and change things for the better. There is often a mission behind it that is bigger than me and my ego. ”

Helsinki There are 11 companies listed on the stock exchange, at least half of whose board members are women. A total of more than 40 percent of the female members are on 36 boards.

Auramo has been involved in founding companies and working as CEO, which creates a basis for board work. In 2015, Auramo completed a course for Harvard University board professionals.

“One lesson was that board work is responsible, so not many seats can be taken. I’ve always had someone else’s day job, so I haven’t wanted to shout that I want to go to many governments. ”

According to Helene Auramo, role models are important in the corporate world. Through them, women and young people see that it is possible to enter management positions or governments at all.­

Auramo finds the board work interesting and says that the members of the board team have a great influence on what the work is like.

“I’ve had good luck because Fodelia has a great outfit. I didn’t know anyone about the government before. “

Almost half no more than one woman sits on the boards and there are seven percent female chairpersons. 17 companies have a male-only board.

Auramo does not, in principle, support quotas based on gender or age.

“Forcing is a bad way to accomplish anything,” Auramo says.

“Young people and women need to feel that they are being received as equals. It won’t take things forward if they get the feeling that they’re in government just signing papers. Then innovation and new thinking will not emerge. ”

The new perspectives brought by people from different backgrounds are valuable, Auramo emphasizes.

“We have a lot of talented people whose skills are not utilized. There are people who are creative, researchers, or innovators who have not even thought about governments. Diversity is not just about age and gender. ”

On the other hand, working can be heavier than before if one’s own views or old habits are questioned. According to Auramo, without a challenge, there will be no change.

“It brings new thoughts and ideas.”

Unless board work not yet topical, Auramo urges to turn its attention to corporate advisory boards. These Advisory Groups function in practice as shadow governments, but have no legal responsibilities like the actual government.

“It can be a way to get to try out the role of government and develop your own skills. For example, in startups, Advisory boards play a big role, ”says Auramo.

Auramo encourages those interested in board work to contact those already working on boards. He himself acts as a mentor and believes that many government professionals also want to help new entrants.

The first Auramo was founding at the age of 25. As a young man, he didn’t think he wanted to be a leader, but ended up leading the companies he founded.

“I’ve grown up with it and now it is natural. When I ended up as CEO myself, I was the only woman among the executives. Since then I have always been in a situation that is surrounded by several woman and I’m used to it. “

The role models are important to Auramo. Through them, women and young people see that it is possible to enter management positions or governments at all.

Many may think that the scarcity of women and young people is due to their lack of interest in government work. Auramo thinks that is not the case.

“They just haven’t been found.”