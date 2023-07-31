Equality | Etla: Women’s and men’s careers and salary levels differ already at the beginning of their careers

The pay gap between the sexes arises right at the beginning of a working career and grows even more as the working career gets longer, according to Etla’s research.

Ladies are placed at lower hierarchy levels than men at the very beginning of their working career and their salary is lower than men’s, says the Institute for Economic Affairs Etla in its report to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

In a report published in May, career differences between the sexes and their connection to the wage gap between men and women in Finnish industry have been clarified, Etla says in its press release.

“According to studies, men and women are placed in different positions at the very beginning of their working career, and the differences in later career development increase the gender gap in the labor market even more. This can be seen, for example, in the fact that men are promoted more often than women. The pay gap between the sexes therefore starts right at the beginning of a working career and grows even more as the working career lengthens.” , Etla’s director of research Antti Kauhanen states in the announcement.

There are no big differences in the level of education between the sexes, but there is a lot of difference between the fields of education.

Women are also placed at lower hierarchy levels than men at the very beginning of their working careers, and even at the same hierarchy level, women’s salary level is about six percent lower than men’s.

According to Etla’s research, the average salary difference between men and women in the starting year is 22.6 percentage points in favor of men. Gender segregation in education explains more than half of it, as men more often choose education fields with higher starting salaries. After adjusting for a wide range of background factors, the “unexplained” wage difference is just under four percentage points.

For men, moving up in the professional hierarchy is followed on average by a higher salary increase than for women. Correspondingly, when moving downwards, the wage decrease is lower for men than for women.

Alan according to a recent study, social norms are a crucial part of the background of gender differences in careers and earnings. For example, let’s take the birth of the first child, which has a significant impact on women’s careers. There is no similar effect on a man’s career.

Etlan Kauhanen says that, based on research, it is unfortunately difficult to make clear policy recommendations to promote equality. It is difficult to assess the cause-and-effect relationships of many factors affecting careers, and often the components are related to each other.

“There is still very little research into the policy measures themselves, which aim to narrow the gender gap. It would be particularly important for us to study how we could influence social norms, such as why girls choose a different education and field than boys,” says Kauhanen.