Shu Matsuo Post and his little boy. (INSTAGRAM SCREENSHOTS)

To call oneself a “feminist” for a man in Japan, 121st country out of 150 in the 2020 Global Gender Equality ranking, it’s not common. Just like the step that this Tokyoite wanted to take to translate his word into action: to take his wife’s surname. An obstacle course that Shu Matsuo Post, 35, recounts in a recently published book called I took his name.

Shu Matsuo Post grew up in Hiratsuka, near Tokyo, cradled by the advice traditionally imparted to all the boys there : “control your emotions”, “do not Cry”, “don’t behave like a girl”. On the strength of these principles, he left at 15 to study English in the United States. A bilingual experience which allowed him to meet his future wife, Tina a few years later. Quickly, both decide to settle in Japan, and, before, to get married, each taking the other’s last name.

At the town hall of San Diego in California, the case is folded in 15 minutes, but when they arrived in Tokyo, the same operation took them eight months, eight months to obtain the approval of the family court. Eight months to add to his name Shu Matsuo, that of his wife Post. “It’s here, he says, that an ordinary family name story opened my eyes. I had to change all my papers, passport, credit card, license, each time with endless requests for supporting documents… I realized, while doing so, that millions of women had been there. before me, but we didn’t talk about it. Or, anyway, that maybe they had talked about it, but we weren’t listened to because I, man, never got to my ears. “

To be a feminist man is also to free oneself from injunctions, from “don’t cry, be loud, earn more than your wife, hide your emotions”, in short, it is to experience new joys. Shu Matsuo Post, author to the literary news site Author Hour

Shu Matsuo Post therefore began to question his entire daily life from the angle of gender inequalities. : from sexist remarks from his office colleagues to scenes of humiliation of waitresses in restaurants, through unbalanced salary scales. And then he became a father, of a boy, and he decided, to the surprise of his employer, to take a paternity leave of seven months. Experience also told in his book, to convey a simple message : “Equality emancipates everyone”, he confides to the literary news site Author Hour.