Equality | Billie Jean King is a champion of equality, who fought for women’s money – along with she smoked a cheeky tramp

Pressure began to grow too large on the eve of tennis’s US Open 50 years ago. Billie Jean King, The most famous female player in the United States and one of the biggest stars, threatened to withdraw from the tournament.

King set his terms. Women should receive the same amount of prize money as men.

And King wasn’t just speaking for himself. She had become the first female player to win $100,000 in one year, 1971. Now it was all female players.

Demanding equality had reached its saturation point. The organizers of the US Open were forced to bend and increase the women’s singles top prize to $25,000.

Australians Margaret Court and John Newcombe received the same money as the first grand slam tournament winners.

King’s words and actions carried weight. The prestigious sports magazine Sports Illustrated had chosen King as Sports Person of the Year just one year earlier, in 1972.

The initial impetus for women’s equality in tennis began much earlier. In Los Angeles in the fall of 1970, the legitimate anger of the players boiled over.

In California, men’s and women’s tournaments had to be played at the same time, with the difference that the men’s prize money was eight times larger than the women’s.

King and the strong woman of tennis Gladys Heldman wanted to right the wrong. Boycotting the competition in Los Angeles would not have been an effective enough solution, instead we had to organize our own tournament.

Houston found a place for an eight-player invitational tournament, which was named Virginia Slims after a new brand of cigarettes aimed at women.

Heldman was the founder of the magazine World Tennis, who had extensive connections to the corporate world. He got the tobacco company with him and through it $2,500. Part of the $7,500 pot was paid by Heldman out of his own pocket and from ticket revenue.

A tobacco brand as a sponsor of women’s tennis might sound outrageous today, but funding had to come from somewhere.

The following year, the Virginia Slims tour started, which organized tournaments for a certain group of professionals.

Billie Jean King in 2023.

Women’s the popularity of tennis had taken off at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s, but gentlemen in suits made the money. It was not uncommon for women to have to borrow money in order to travel to the Games.

Along with the new tour, a group of nine brave women was born, called the Original 9.

The progressive ladies made a $1 deal to play the Virginia Slims tour. As a result, threats followed.

The tennis federations of different countries threatened to ban the players of the Original 9 from the grand slam tournaments if they continued to play on the new tour.

The fearless number nine neither retreated nor flinched. They were fighting about much bigger things. Bille Jean King was the face of this movement, the most attractive star and the strongest representative.

Women’s the defense of interests on the tennis court is very closely linked in time to the women’s liberation movement at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s. King recognized the equality and saw the potential for a big change in the status of female players.

“We didn’t know what would happen, but we wanted to extend a hand to all future generations,” King said in connection with the US Open 2021, when the Original 9 were elected in their entirety to the tennis Hall of Fame.

Ready to perform John McEnroe described King as the most important person in women’s sports of all time in the festive speech of the occasion.

In three in the year from the beginning of the 1970s, women’s tennis took strides forward, but there were enough critics.

Former Wimbledon and US Open winner Bobby Riggs was the loudest critic of women’s tennis. Riggs was a chauvinist and didn’t want to hide his stupid mumblings, like “women belong in the bedroom and the kitchen – in that order”.

In 1973, Riggs was already 55 years old when he boasted that he could beat every woman. Riggs offered a challenge match to King, who at first refused.

The then number one player in the world, Margaret Court, agreed to face Riggs in the spring of 1973. Court, who was highly skilled but played softly, lost the match 2–6, 1–6 due to her huge nerves.

The fact that Riggs cheekily or, from his point of view, ingeniously handed Court a bouquet of flowers before the match could also have played a part.

Court said afterwards that sometimes he felt like he was on the court and sometimes he was somewhere else.

“Could I ever even play,” Court asked himself.

King watched the match in Hawaii and decided to accept Riggs’ challenge. Early autumn after the US Open was chosen as the time and Houston’s Astrodome as the venue.

The event grew into one of the biggest market grabs in the history of tennis. More than 30,000 curious people arrived. The number of TV viewers increased to 50–90 million, depending on the sources.

“I think we [naisten tennis] we would have taken a step back 50 years if I hadn’t won the match,” King said on the US Open website.

Riggs unwittingly served women’s tennis more than anyone could have imagined. The sport was talked about and written about.

In the same year, 1973, the Virginia Slims tour became the WTA, i.e. the current women’s tennis umbrella organization was born. And so began the computer-based ATP ranking system for male professionals.

Tennis moved to the open era in 1968, after which professionals and amateurs could participate in the same tournaments.

The sport has made huge leaps forward since then, when Rod Laver sealed the US Open championship and the real Grand Slam in 1969. The US Open final was then moved to Monday due to rain, and only 3,708 spectators showed up.

Iga Świątek from Poland is currently the world’s number one women’s tennis player.

How about what is the us open nowadays?

The USTA National tennis center changed its name in 2006 to a tennis park named after Billie Jean King, where the world’s most lucrative and biggest grand slam tournament is played.

During King’s time, he had to collect sponsors for the women’s tournaments and also for the US Open. You wouldn’t even hear that the current number one player, a Pole Iga Świątekwould have to get money in addition to playing to organize the circus.

If Laver had to celebrate his second grand slam (1962 and 1969) in front of a small crowd, there is another today. The total number of viewers of the US Open rose to a whopping 776,120 in last year’s tournament. Every show – day and night – was sold out.

This year, the US Open will distribute 65 million dollars in prize money alone. The winners of the doubles will receive three million.

It took 34 years for Wimbledon to follow the US Open’s lead and in 2007 raise the women’s prize money to the same level as the men’s.

