No to gender equality and inclusive language in the Senate Rules. In the classroom at Palazzo Madama, where the reform of the Senate Regulations is being discussed following the constitutional revision concerning the reduction of the number of parliamentarians, the amendment presented by Senator Alessandra Maiorino did not reach the majority required to be approved. In the secret ballot, 152 senators voted in favor, not enough to reach the required absolute majority.

The amendment, entitled “Provisions for the use of inclusive language”, provided, in article 1, that the Presidency Council would establish “the general criteria so that in institutional communication and in the activities of the Administration, compliance with the gender distinction in language through the adoption of formulas and terminologies that provide for the presence of both genders through the relative morphological distinctions, or avoiding the use of a single gender in the identification of functions and roles, in compliance with the principle of equality between men and women “.

M5S: “Lost opportunity, occult misogyny emerges”

“In the Senate today a great opportunity was missed to make institutional language inclusive and equal “, the parliamentarians of the 5-star Movement of the Equal Opportunities Group affirm in a note.” Fdi considered it an ‘ethical and conscientious’ issue, asking for the secret vote that President Casellati has promptly granted. The misogyny of those who voted against is evident rejecting the use of the feminine and thus confirming – they underline – the imposition of the masculine only. A shame that will have to be remedied in the next legislature “.

“And yet – they continue – the amendment did not impose any obligation but opened up the possibility of choice, which today does not exist as in formal communications, in the illustrative reports of the bills and in the Regulations only the masculine is prescribed. It is sad to note one more time that Italians are far ahead of the institutions that should represent them on the issue of gender equality “, they conclude.