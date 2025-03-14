After the great performance of Manu in THE ROSCO of Pasapalabra Last Wednesday, normality returned to the Antena 3 contest, where Rosa and Manu tied again.

Both contestants reached the final moments of the very even program, as finally ended the delivery of the day, leaving the fight for the boat (which was at 1,348,000 euros) for another time.

The Galician was the first to start playing With 148 seconds on your score. After answering four questions Roberto Leal asked him, he gave his rival’s turn.

Manu, meanwhile, had 137 seconds, of which consumed seven seconds to answer a letter Before spending a word and continue playing, since he doubted the B.

The Galician was the first to reach the Z With 20 successes and 40 seconds, answering one more question before spending a word, staying in 21 successes.

Manu finished the first round with 19 successes and 32 seconds. In the exchange of shifts and equal to 21 successes, The Madrid arrived at 22 and decided to stand: “He had nothing,” he admitted.

At that time, Rosa needed one to tie, two to win and four to take the boat of 1,348,000 euros. The contestant reached 22, he listened calmly how loyal was read that he had left, but preferred not to risk, tie and avoid The blue chair.