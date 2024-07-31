Equality | Allowing same-sex marriage curbs brain drain, says a recent study

Equality|Among the EU countries that allowed equal marriage, the migration of skilled workers to the United States decreased by a fifth.

The same the possibility of same-sex marriage curbs the brain drain and keeps talented people in the country, a recent study shows.

The matter became clear when economists from Washington State University in the United States looked at the migration of people doing expert work from the European Union to the United States between 2000 and 2019.

During that time, 13 EU countries legalized same-sex marriages. Finland was also in the group, which has allowed equal marriage since March 2017.

The study was published AEA Papers and Proceedings -in leaf.

In research found that among the 13 countries that allowed same-sex marriage, issuance of hb1 visas for the highly educated workforce to the United States decreased by an average of 21 percent.

“This shows that more equal policy solutions can make the country more attractive for expert workers,” says the doctoral researcher and one of the authors of the study Koroles Awad of the university in the bulletin.

According to studies, same-sex couples are more educated than average.

“Marriage equality can be a non-monetary incentive to attract skilled labor,” Awad concludes.

Researchers did not know the sexual orientation of the visa applicants. However, the effects of both the legal changes made in Europe and the change in the United States itself suggest that the migration of homosexual professionals to the United States decreased.

However, the researchers think that highly educated employees are generally interested in living in areas where diversity is accepted.

“On the whole, discriminatory regulations are bad for the economy, and this was one way to show it,” commented the results of the second author of the study, professor Jill McCluskey.

United States recognized same-sex marriages of foreigners in 2013.

The measure slowed down the decline in European visa applications. According to the research, this supports the idea that it is precisely the equality of marriage that affects the desire to move of those doing expert work.