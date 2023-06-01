Equality Act | The protection of the victim of employment discrimination will improve, the changes will take effect on Thursday

With the change in the law, the equality commissioner gets more powers in working life.

Of people the possibilities of getting help for the discrimination they have experienced at work will expand when the changes to the Equality Act come into force on Thursday. With the change in the law, the equality commissioner gets more powers in working life.

In practice, this means, among other things, that you can take the discrimination you have experienced or suspected to the equality commissioner to investigate. In addition to the equality commissioner, employment discrimination is monitored by the occupational safety and health authority.

In Finland, it is especially minorities who experience employment discrimination, says the Equality Commissioner’s press release. Many experience discrimination in recruitment because of their origin.

Equality Commissioner by Kristina Stenman according to employment discrimination has extensive effects on people’s economy and social status.

“We want to address, for example, recruitment discrimination, which is known to be common especially for Roma and people belonging to visible minorities. Age discrimination is also very common in working life and it needs to be tackled more strongly than at present,” says Stenman in the press release.

In the new there are other changes in the Equality Act that affect both employees and employers. For example, the obligation to promote equality and plan expands to early childhood education, the definition of harassment changes and the obligation of the education organizer to intervene in harassment is strengthened and clarified.

According to the new law, harassment can also target a group of people. In practice, this means that a case related to discrimination can be taken to the Equality and Equality Board without an individual victim being named in the case.