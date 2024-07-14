Sunday, July 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Equality | A catchy receipt from Serena Williams for the sports star who stunned with her women’s talk – the audience burst into laughter

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Equality | A catchy receipt from Serena Williams for the sports star who stunned with her women’s talk – the audience burst into laughter
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Serena Williams did not forget Harrison Butker’s comments.

Threefold Super Bowl winner, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker caused a stir in May when he expressed his views on the meaning of life to graduating university students.

Butker, 29, among other things, told how his wife’s life had become better when she had started to “follow her calling” as a wife and mother instead of going to work.

In Butker’s opinion, the majority of students were thinking about marriage and future children instead of promotions and achievements, and considered “homemaker” to be the most valuable title for a woman.

CNN says that the former tennis superstar does not Serena Williams had forgotten Butker’s views at the ESPY awards gala organized by sports media ESPN on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Williams, 42, hosted the event with her sister Venus Williams and actor Quinta Brunson.

“Enjoy women’s sports like anything else, because it’s a sport,” Venus Williams said after a segment on women’s sports.

Harrison Butker was there in the audience. Apparently, Serena Williams knew this.

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Williams snapped.

“Never, nowhere,” added Brunson, who was standing next to him.

CNN reports that Williams’ sneer had the audience clapping and laughing.

Former the number one player in the world ranking, the American Serena Williams, ended her long tennis career in 2022. Considered one of the best tennis players of all time, Williams won 23 Grand Slam tournaments in her career.

Also Williams’ sister Venus Williams is a former world number one player. The 44-year-old Venus won seven Grand Slam tournaments in her career.

#Equality #catchy #receipt #Serena #Williams #sports #star #stunned #womens #talk #audience #burst #laughter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shots herald dark chapter ahead of 2024 US election

Shots herald dark chapter ahead of 2024 US election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]