The NGO Equalia presented a new proposal, within its Cage-Free Chicken Eggs Initiative, to all political groups of the Regional Assembly of Murcia, which establishes the use of eggs from only cage-free hens in all public dining rooms in the community. In addition, it raises an information campaign on the different production methods, which are reflected in the form of a code on the egg.

After several conversations, finally the parliamentary groups of PSOE and Mixed Group They jointly filed a non-law proposition. In it, they urge the Government of the Community of Murcia to include in the technical specifications for the award of public dining room services (in the educational, health and social services field) the requirement to supply only with eggs and / or egg products from cage-free hens. They also propose an information campaign on the conditions of egg production in the different production systems.

The scientific community specialized in animal welfare states that confining animals in cages seriously reduces their welfare. For its part, the Council of the European Union establishes that “Animal welfare is also linked to food security, since it contributes to resilience, resource efficiency and results in terms of equity and social responsibility” , as concluded by the Committee on World Food Security.

According to Equalia, animal welfare is an integral part of the solutions that the main European organizations are proposing to alleviate the environmental and sustainability problems that affect us: European Green Deal, central axis of the EU policy for sustainability; the Farm to Table strategy, the cornerstone of said Pact, aimed at creating a fair, healthy and environmentally friendly food system, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The egg production system using caged hens is far from these sustainability frameworks and therefore obsolete.

A few months ago, the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) issued a document in which it expressed the need for a critical review of the enriched cages, since they make it difficult to express the behaviors inherent in laying hens. In addition, they advocated “gradual change with a reasonable but not excessive transition period” to ensure a sustainable transition.

In Spain, 77% of laying hens are housed in cagesAccording to the latest official census of the sector, which represents more than 35 million birds. The trend is to reconversion to alternative systems. Currently, around 23% of chickens in our country are raised in cage-free systems. These figures are still far from the European average, which is around 50% cage-free hens.

The Equalia initiative highlights that consumers are increasingly aware of animal welfare and environmental problems. A survey of the egg sector itself reflects this: around the 55% of the people surveyed would be willing to pay an increase in the price if a greater welfare of the hens were guaranteed. But the fact is that, in addition, the average price of a dozen eggs from hens raised in the ground is € 1.94, while the average price of a dozen XL eggs from caged hens amounts to € 2.38. This means that the consumer saves € 0.44 cents while promoting a better quality of life for the hens.

Supermarkets are aware of these concerns and are working on them, committing to stop selling code 3 eggs with 2025 deadline. Important companies such as E.Leclerc, Consum, Bon Preu or Supermercados BM, among others, made this commitment public recently, after holding meetings with the NGO Equalia. But there is still work to be done to make this unanimous. Supermarkets like Spar, the world’s largest independent supermarket chain, must stop selling eggs from a production system that lacks the support of major civil and business interest groups.

With this non-law proposal presented in the Murcia Regional Assembly, they are already four autonomous communities that have registered this proposal: before the Valencian Community, the Community of Madrid and the Balearic Islands did. Equalia has held meetings at the institutional level in other autonomous communities to present this same initiative and obtain its approval.

‘Political will is needed to progressively end a system incompatible with animal welfare and sustainability. Events like the record of this Proposal not of law in the Regional Assembly of Murcia they are the hope and the logical evolution to contribute and be part of the solution that is taking over the EU agenda, “said María Villaluenga, spokesperson for Equalia.