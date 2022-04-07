Advantage of Muriel and own goal by Zappacosta, the Bergamo players will have to win in seven days to access the semifinals

In the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Atalanta returns from the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig with a draw at the end of a vibrant and spectacular match. Muriel scores the lead with a marvel at 17, in the second half Musso saves a penalty from André Silva on 12 ‘, but a minute later Zappacosta’s own goal arrives. Two poles on each side: André Silva and Szoboszlai for Leipzig, Pasalic and Koopmeiners for the Goddess. The qualification will be decided in a week at the Gewiss Stadium.

The Germans start covered, preferring not to risk a lot and acting on the counterattack, also thanks to the arrows Nkunku and Dani Olmo, a situation that in the first minutes has several times an outlet towards Musso’s goal, even if it does not lead to substantial risks. Especially since it is Muriel in the 17 ‘who ignites the match with the serpentine that leads to the goal, after a support from Zappacosta: sprint between two defenders and shot under seven, where Gulacsi cannot reach. The plot of the game does not change too much with the progress of the minutes so much that Muriel goes close to the brace with a diagonal, while the only opportunity for the hosts comes when De Roon misses a support in the middle of the field, too soft to Europe, starting the action in which Andre Silva goes into goal by catching the post.

In the second fraction De Roon moves to Dani Olmo, rather than playing as a third defense, not to give easy support to the Leipzig midfielders, given that the Spaniard plays between the lines. At 10 ‘the Spaniard is in a shooting position but is well countered by Demiral. At 12 ‘Demiral touches Nkunku with his foot in the penalty area. The referee, well positioned, concedes the maximum punishment: Musso makes a crazy save on Andre Silva’s penalty and immediately after Orban’s attempted tap-in. The euphoria of the guests lasts a few seconds, because on the following cross Orban himself goes to the shot that deflected by Zappacosta leads to 1-1. In the whirlwind of changes Boga, Scalvini and Zapata enter and it is thanks to these two that Scalvini, in the middle of the area, sends up a few steps. Koopmeiners, however, shortly after, hit the post after a personal action. On the overturning in front, the Leipzig comes within a few centimeters of having a detour in the area with a sure shot, but Nkunku’s cross is very slightly oversized. In the final, the pressure of the Germans increases and in the 35th minute they hit the crossbar with a header from Szoboszlai. While at the ninetieth Demiral and Musso unravel a situation in the area, saving on Mukiele’s safe shot: yellow at the last minute on Koopmeiners’ shot, with a German defender who touches her hand but the referee does not award the penalty. The match ends 1-1, a result that keeps the confrontation open, with Atalanta having to win in Bergamo to go to the semifinals.

