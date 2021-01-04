Since the beginning of the year women have also been allowed to drive trains on the Moscow Metro. A change in labor law makes this possible.

BERLIN taz | Russia doesn’t promote equality for women? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! Since January 1, 2021, women can also drive underground trains in the capital Moscow. The news agency reports Moscow.

According to Vice-Mayor Maksim Liksutov, who is responsible for transportation, 25 women have been trained since last February and 12 of them were hired on January 1st. He is convinced that the number of metro chauffeurs who can combine their uniform jacket with trousers or a skirt will continue to increase. Applications have already been received. “Now I wish you success, security and a lot of fun at work. You have a great responsibility,” said the vice-president at a solemn ceremony.

Women had worked as machinists on the Moscow Metro since 1936. In the early 1980s, however, the employment of new employees was prohibited. The official justification was that certain activities were too difficult and detrimental to the health of women and their reproductive ability.

In a corresponding register, which was valid until the end of last year, 456 all male professions were listed. The Ministry of Labor has now reduced this number to 100 posts, as working conditions in these areas are said to have improved considerably. In the future, women will also be able to work as locksmiths, truck drivers and in construction, for example, or hire as boatwomen and sailors on ships.

Fought for privilege

The latter “privilege” had already fought for a woman years ago. The lady, who is a member of the Russian sailors’ union, successfully brought her cause to the UN Committee for the Abolition of Discrimination against Women and won against the Russian government.

For certain activities, the employer could have been active earlier to review the working conditions, said the deputy chairman of the sailors’ union Igor Kovalchuk the news portal kommersant.ru. But it was obviously more profitable to hire only men.

According to Marina Moskwina, director of labor market and social partnership issues at the Russian Federation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, despite the change in labor law, many women are unlikely to be pushing en masse into new professions. According to the Federal Service for Labor and Employment Rostrud, the number of so-called dangerous jobs is between 300,000 and 2.2 million.

But this description obviously no longer applies to the underground jobs at the Moscow Metro. In order to arouse the interest of potential offspring, a new model of the popular Barbie doll called “Barbie, machinist for electric trains” has been on the market for a few days. She wears a skirt and advertises in a video spot with such meaningful sayings as: “You can be anything you want!”