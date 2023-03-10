Following a discrimination complaint filed by a woman, the city administration of Berlin has established that everyone will be able to go topless in public swimming pools: the new rules that will allow anyone to swim without covering their torso come in response to what was reported by a citizen, who had applied to the Senate Equal Treatment Ombudsman’s Office to obtain equal treatment as men.

At that point the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which manages the city’s public swimming pools, decided to change its dress code. “The Ombudsman’s Office warmly welcomes the Baederbetriebe’s decision, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for Baederbetriebe personnel,” said Doris Liebscher, head of the ombudsman’s office. Before the measure, if women uncovered their breasts in swimming pools in the German capital, they were asked to cover up or leave, sometimes with an invitation not to return.

“Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that there are no more bans and expulsions,” Liebscher said again. In Berlin there are also other areas for nudists, such as some areas of the Tiergarten and the beaches of the Wannsee. As for public swimming pools, Göttingen was the first city in Germany, a year ago, to authorize topless swimming.