Groupe Renault has achieved the objective of equal pay between men and women. And it did so two years earlier than initially expected: Losanga had in fact set itself the goal of completing this target in 2025, and instead already at the end of last year it was able to boast of having managed to achieve 0% pay gap between male and female employees worldwide.

Diversity and Inclusion Directorate

The turning point came in April 2021, when Groupe Renault created the Diversity and Inclusion Department within the Human Resources Department, which set itself the priority that of the genre. The target? Become an employer of choice for women. Since then the commitment has never been lacking, ei numbers bear witness to this: at the end of last year, Groupe Renault recorded 35% women in management bodies and 27% in managerial positions.

Managerial positions

A percentage destined to rise: there is talk of 30% at the end of the decade, and of perfect parity in 2050. In terms of remuneration, however, the target achieved by the French giant was to eliminate the gap between men and women in all the countries in which it is present, thanks to specific action plans implemented in particular during the annual salary review campaign . In this sense, the Gender Pay Gapwith which teams ensure year after year that the gap is narrowed and that workers on average have an equal level of pay for a comparable job regardless of gender.

Eliminate gender differences

“In the belief that diversity is one of our winning cards, one of our strengths, we have been pursuing a proactive policy for several years aimed at offering a work environment free of discrimination, in which everyone feels integrated, respected and valued – explained François Roger, Human Resources Director of the Renault Group – Eliminate the pay gap between men and women two years ahead of the set goal demonstrates the great commitment of Groupe Renault teams in identifying talent and working concretely every day to promote gender equality in the workplace, one of the priorities of our Diversity and Inclusion strategy.”