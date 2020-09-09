“ETAM is a model that has at all times supported the lives of ladies and step one of their life is training, so it appeared pure sufficient for us to get entangled with the Tous à l’école affiliation.“, which educates underprivileged Cambodian girls, explains Patricia Tranvouëz, common supervisor of the lingerie model.

“The training of younger girls is a really good trigger. To grow to be a lady, step one is to have the ability to assume freely and that is acquired when you will have been educated. We joined Tina Kieffer’s group in 2019 and we’re constructing a boarding college in her college in Cambodia and we’re very proud to take action “, she stated on franceinfo on Tuesday, September 8.

“The corporate has a social function by serving to associations and these interventions permit us to present lots of that means to our groups at head workplace, in shops and to our prospects “, concludes Patricia tranvouëz.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information