Where does this concept of “equal opportunities” come from?

Francois Dubet Basically it comes from the French Revolution. As soon as a society considers individuals to be equal, the only legitimate inequalities are those which derive from merit. What makes its strength is that it is indisputable in principle. It is a much stronger belief in traditionally liberal societies like the United States than it has been in Europe. But it has taken on much more importance today, because individualism has strengthened and because inequalities stemming from discrimination are considered less and less legitimate.

How did this conception, now repeated by the government, become so consensual?

Francois Dubet This history prevails from the 1980s and is widely shared among political forces. We have shifted from a conception of social justice to that of equal opportunities. The objective is no longer to reduce the gap between social positions, but to climb up the social hierarchy. Regularly, the right as the left relaunch the machine: we must achieve equality of opportunity. In France, this discourse is all the more important as the situation is paradoxical. On the one hand, the reproduction of inequalities is extremely strong. On the other hand, we have long dreamed of a school which, as in a sports competition, would allow the game to be restarted. The school system has been considerably massified: there are eight times more high school graduates and students than fifty years ago. But, at the end of the match, it is always the same who win and the same who lose.

How does this “trap” that you point out work?

Francois Dubet First of all, it is very difficult to establish equality of opportunity. In the school field, for example, this would suppose that the children are brought up in perfectly equal conditions in their family, but also that this one wishes to equal opportunities. Nothing less obvious because it seeks – one can understand it – the best establishment, the best course, the best college… Including besides when it is “of left”. But above all, my criticism of this principle, which is otherwise incontestable, is that it assumes that the inequalities produced by fair competition are fair. Without specifying the magnitude of the inequalities that it can justify. This model has become so established that we have forgotten that of social equality. According to him, a just society is not only one where equality of opportunity exists, but where social inequalities are as low as possible. Let’s take an example. It is considered fair, in the name of merit, that the doctor in charge of a hospital earns more than a nurse’s aide. Justice would be, in the name of equal opportunities, that the children of the nurse can become doctors. But the injustice of the huge income gap between the doctor and the orderly remains. The fight against discrimination is important, but it is not enough to reduce inequalities.

Is this a way to shift the responsibility for inequalities back to individuals?

Francois Dubet Of course. Let’s go back to our example. The profession of nursing assistant is useful and necessary. But since, with equal opportunities, people access their profession according to their school career, it seems almost legitimate to them to be so poorly paid and to have working conditions so degraded because, ultimately, they did not know how to get enough merit in school. Since competition is supposed to be based on individual merit: if you didn’t succeed, it’s your fault. One could even wonder if this is not a sort of ruse of the systems, in which jobs are rare, it is necessary to make the competition more and more fair to acquire them. The dice are loaded, it is obvious. But, even if they were not, a society of pure equal opportunity would not be the most desirable. Because, it would allow those who won the match to take all the money, in the name of this fair competition.

Are the measures on access from working-class neighborhoods to grandes écoles, in particular ENA, presented by Emmanuel Macron, based on the same logic?

Francois Dubet We are always very annoyed by the fact that only bourgeois kids attend Sciences-Po or ENA. Everyone is therefore in agreement with the special channels and the other devices. I’m not against it, that’s fine. On the other hand, nobody is ever scandalized by the fact that only kids of low-skilled workers are educated in vocational high schools. We look at the result of equal opportunities only in the elites, without worrying about the very important skills gap between the children of the school elite and the others, the social consequences of which are however much more important. The great difficulty is not so much to push the good pupils of the popular establishments, but to be concerned about the others, those who have not had the chance to have merit. But for that, we would have to question some of our national traditions, such as appointing the least experienced young teachers in the most difficult establishments, asking the question of the school map which creates segregation, or even that of training. teachers.

Why do you think we need to re-emphasize the issue of social equality?

Francois Dubet Equality of opportunity is necessary, but making it the alpha and omega of justice, the trap is there. Moreover, it condemns the left, in the face of government measures, to simply say that it is not enough. It seems to me necessary to privilege social equality for the simple reason that it creates solidarity, whereas equality of opportunity is every man for himself. For my children to succeed, the others must be less successful because, in the end, there is only one place to take. But we can reduce the gap between places, but not multiply those in the elite indefinitely. Moreover, in a more egalitarian society, there is more equal opportunities, whereas a society based on equal opportunities is not necessarily more egalitarian.