How to promote the inclusion of male and female workers in the workplace? How can we reduce the gender gap and promote women’s access to positions of responsibility within the corporate organization of public and private companies? These and other questions were answered by the meeting ‘How managers can make companies truly inclusive for workers’ which took place this morning in the Sala Caduti di Nassirya of Palazzo Madama.

Confronting the press, businesses, managers and politicians were Senator Marco Lombardo, Senators Paola Mancini and Cristina Tajani, Tiziana Pompei, deputy general secretary of Unioncamere and Mario Mantovani, president of Manageritalia, moderated by Cristina Mezzanotte, regional secretary of Emilia -Romagna Cida and president of Manageritalia Emilia-Romagna.

According to the latest estimates developed by Manageritalia on Istat data, the number of managers in Italian private companies has grown by 5.4% on a national basis, reaching the remarkable figure of 122,452 (97,323 men and 25,129 women) with a growth in the sector of women managers in the +13.5%. Obviously in first place in this singular ranking, despite the period of inflation and the shocks caused by ongoing conflicts, we find Lombardy which marks an overall growth of 4.3% while women reach double figures with +11% (total women managers: 11,938). Lazio follows with a +5.8% and the female component scores a +11.9 (total female managers: 5,101). On the lowest step of the podium is Piedmont, with a general +7.2% and women at +15% (total female managers: 1,791). Emilia-Romagna invests heavily in the future of women with a +6.7%. It should be noted that, contrary to clichés, it is the south of Italy that believes in women, in fact places such as Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Molise show increases in managers of over 20%.

Finally, in Italy too, a gradual reduction of the gender gap has begun, which has characterized our companies for years, especially at a managerial level. Today, women managers, executives or executives, represent around 25% of management and are growing strongly driven by the much greater weight of close to 35% among young managers. Merit is not enough for women but they focus on skills: they access the qualification of manager earlier than men and have shorter training courses (they graduate earlier) and greater skills (higher grades and master’s degrees) as reported in the latest report of the Manageritalia Tertiary Observatory. Furthermore, companies that include more women in their management appear to have better performances in terms of profitability, market shares and labor productivity.

These data confirm how necessary it is to spread a culture of gender certification in companies and how urgent it is to support micro and small companies in particular in starting the certification process. We need to “accelerate” the application of the new legislation to boost female employment. Managers can facilitate this path, in synergy with Unioncamere, which is already supporting small businesses on a financial level, and in synergy with the legislator, who can improve the legislation on gender certification but also that of contractual welfare.

A burning issue remains that of wages: in the European Union the disparity in wages between men and women persists. In fact, European women continue to earn less than men, with an average gender pay gap of 13%. This means that for every euro earned by a man, a woman will earn only 0.87 euros as announced by the European Commission on the occasion of European Equal Pay Day.

“I am very proud to promote the Manageritalia event which encourages, within institutions, a discussion on how to make companies more inclusive from a gender perspective; I am proud to note that Lombardy, despite the current challenges, continues to lead the regions with a growth of 4.3%, and above all women managers show a notable +11%”, commented Senator Marco Lombardo who continued: “This shows that a constant commitment is necessary in promoting women’s access to leadership roles, recognizing their critical contribution to business performance not only in large, but also small businesses. Sustaining this positive trend is essential for a truly inclusive and prosperous future of work,” he concluded.

“For some time – explained Senator Cristina Tajani – empirical evidence and socio-economic studies have told us that companies that see the co-presence of both genders on the boards of directors and in top management positions perform better. This evidence is confirmed by experience of Manageritalia in favor of women managers. However, it is necessary that political and legislative action focuses on combating the gender pay gap which also affects managers, as well as working women in every position. They must converge on this ground, in a transversal, the forces of parliamentarians of all political parties even with ad hoc bills”.

“Our society – continued Senator Paola Mancini – no longer accepts that there is a division between jobs “for women” and those “for men”, and at the same time it no longer accepts a priori the forced choice between “work” and “family “. Professions that allow one to effectively reconcile private and professional life and allow women to emerge and contribute to company performance are increasingly widespread; it is therefore necessary to pay attention to this positive phenomenon by introducing and strengthening the tools that facilitate female work. “.

Mario Mantovani, president of Manageritalia, continued “our commitment to the inclusion of women, young people and everyone in the workplace has continued for decades. It has been proven that with more women in leadership positions, companies are more innovative, perform better and grow even at in favor of the entire system. To give substance to the strong changes taking place in the world of work, more women and young people at the top and in the workforce and more widespread management in our companies are two of the determining factors for transforming these challenges into opportunities”.

For Tiziana Pompei, deputy general secretary of Unioncamere: “The certification of gender equality is a growth opportunity for companies that brings advantages in terms of productivity, competitiveness and reputation. In fact, the presence of mix management in the company increases the propensity to innovation and companies that invest in equality have better performances on markets, including international ones, and a better relationship with the territory. To achieve equality, however, intense cultural work will be necessary which must start from the productive fabric, and this is why Unioncamere was involved in the creation of the national gender certification system which will be the vehicle for bringing the issues of equality and inclusion into the company”.

Manageritalia, like other associations, has for years been committed to creating culture and actions in favor of female employment and true equality at work too. Driven by its Women Managers Group, founded in 1999 and also made up of men, it has developed an intense activity. Among the main results achieved was the approval of the Law of 8 February 2006 which finally recognized maternity leave paid by INPS also for female managers. Then in 2010 the launch of “Un Fiocco inAzienda”, a concrete program to help parents and companies to face parenthood peacefully and facilitate mothers’ return to the company, also involving fathers. So that motherhood and fatherhood are a happy and normal event, thanks to an organization that best combines personal, professional life, well-being and productivity. An action and a signal for all workers and the company. In 2015 ‘Productivity & Wellbeing’, the initiative aimed at bringing managers’ contribution to the necessary improvement of the world of work. To increase productivity and improve the well-being of workers and companies, putting people and merit at the centre, thanks also to more managerial skills, new organizational models and a true work-life balance.

Lastly, ‘Women on board’, the project created in 2022 by Manageritalia and Federmanager together with Aidp, a hub in the Emilia Romagna area to promote the inclusion and access of women to positions of responsibility within the company organization and on the boards of directors of public and private companies, as well as encouraging female employment which saw the participation of over 1500 women managers from all over Italy in its second edition.

The next action will once again see managers, employment consultants and accountants – after Women on Board – come together to launch ‘Managing for Inclusion’, a new itinerant project to promote gender culture and inclusion in the world of work. From Bologna, Oratorio dei Fiorentini, a real tour of the territories will start on January 23, 2024 which will touch cities such as Trieste and Venice and then continue throughout Italy in which to meet local stakeholders (managers, HR managers, employment consultants, accountants) in a new all-female initiative ‘Notions and emotions’.

The format will have two souls: a purely technical one, aimed at encouraging SMEs above all to adopt gender certification, taking advantage of the incentives made available by Unioncamere and the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council, bringing them closer to a real change that places women at the center of the country’s economic life. The other is more cultural, which will bring participants to know the names, stories and curiosities of the ‘great and excellent women’ who lived in the places and cities that will host the different stages.