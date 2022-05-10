The event was also an opportunity to present the awareness and information campaign “Give voice to your voice” ( www.daivoceallatuavoce.it ) promoted by Abbott (a company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion) in collaboration with the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Italia and Le Contemporanee. The project includes a website and a commercial and aims to mobilize women’s energies to help women reach their full potential in life, as Stefano Zangara, Abbott’s Human Resources Director explains: “Gender diversity and inclusion – explains Zangara – they are not only morally virtuous behavior, but a business necessity. Diversity fuels creativity. Creativity drives innovation. And innovation generates revolutionary life-changing solutions and technologies. None of this can flourish without a climate of equity and inclusion ”. As a company – emphasizes Zangara – “we intend to be an active part in building a more inclusive culture. We are proud to be able to launch the ‘Give your voice’ campaign, another step on a path where inclusivity and equal opportunities become a natural state, not a single initiative ”he concludes.