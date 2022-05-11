: The United Nations points to the concept of female empowerment as fundamental for the development of society, because it goes hand in hand with equality and gender equality which are essential prerequisites for a safer, more peaceful and more sustainable world for all. This is what emerged this morning from the conference “Female empowerment: a catalyst for gender equality”, a meeting organized in Rome by Abbott in collaboration with the Healthcare businesswomen’s association (Hba) Italia and Le Contemporanee. to present the awareness and information campaign “Give voice to your voice” (www.daivoceallatuavoce.it) promoted by Abbott (a company actively committed to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion) in collaboration with Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Italy and Le Contemporanee. The project includes a website and a commercial and aims to mobilize women’s energies to help women reach their full potential in life, as Stefano Zangara, Abbott’s Human Resources Director explains: “Gender diversity and inclusion – explains Zangara – they are not only morally virtuous behavior, but a business necessity. Diversity fuels creativity. Creativity drives innovation. And innovation generates revolutionary life-changing solutions and technologies. None of this can flourish without a climate of equity and inclusion ”. As a company – emphasizes Zangara – “we intend to be an active part in building a more inclusive culture. We are proud to be able to launch the ‘Give your voice’ campaign, another step on a path where inclusivity and equal opportunities become a natural state, not a single initiative ”he concludes.