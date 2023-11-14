“Female empowerment, that is the valorization of women in the various areas of social, economic, political and cultural life, it has always been at the center of my commitment to business, corporate social responsibility and institutions.” This was stated by Diana Bracco, President of the Bracco Group, on the occasion of the European Platform of Diversity Charters promoted by the European Commission with 26 member countries to encourage common commitment on Diversity&Inclusion as a factor of growth and development in the workplace which for the first time has held in Italy, in Milan.

Two days, 13 and 14 November, where representatives of the 26 Diversity Charters of the member countries, which currently include more than 15,000 signatories representing over 17 million workers across Europe, discussed Diversity&Inclusion strategies and policies. It is also an opportunity for the Italian Diversity Charter to share its commitment to promoting inclusion in the world of work in Italy.

At the event, the Sodalitas Foundation represents Italy on the European platform as promoter of the Charter for Equal Opportunities and Equality at Work, the declaration of intent signed by over 900 public and private companies. The Charter for Equal Opportunities, which Sodalitas launched in 2009, recalls Bracco, “made Italy the third European country to adopt a document of this type after France and Germany. 14 years later, today there are over 900 organizations – businesses, associations, bodies – that have signed the Charter”.

On the occasion of the event, Fondazione Sodalitas presented a report with the best best practices in terms of Diversity&Inclusion of 52 Italian companies. In concrete terms, adds Bracco, the survey shows that “among the services that facilitate conciliation, the most used are above all contributions to treatment costs, psychological support and listening services, especially after the pandemic, and company welfare packages. These needs emerged, among others, from the work of an international task force that I led in 2021 as the B20 Women’s Empowerment Ambassador. On that occasion we identified some objectives for gender equality which we translated into a series of recommendations for the G20 governments”.

These include “bringing more women back into the workforce, breaking down cultural barriers that hinder girls’ access to STEM education, and achieving equality in roles that matter. An essential condition for progress on the level of effective and substantial equality is to increase female employment, both from a qualitative and quantitative point of view”. How to do? “We must implement specific policies but above all we must focus on skills: true empowerment comes through meritocracy and skills. Skills means starting with educational plans that start from primary education and reach higher education”.

“Both companies and institutions must aim to facilitate girls’ entry into STEM disciplines, whose skills are increasingly in demand in today’s work environment. Of course, a long way remains to be done. The Charter for Equal Opportunities can continue to be a compass to orient yourself on this journey” concludes Bracco.