Genoa – It was signed this morning in representative hall of Palazzo Tursi a memorandum of understanding that is committed to promoting the equal opportunities and gender equality in the workplace. An agreement that involves local authorities and some private Genoese companies: among the signatories, in addition to the municipality of Genoa, also the Liguria Region, Metropolitan City, University, ASL3, ABB, Chamber of Commerce, IIT, Iren, Casa della Salute, Leonardo, Costa Cruises and TIM.

A commitment signed between institutions and private companies to activate and encourage forms of work-life balance for female workers: «Unfortunately, women are often forced to choose between work and career because it is they who are entrusted with the care of the elderly or children, or to suffer contractual and economic disparities – he specified the municipal councilor for equal opportunities Francesca Corso – With this protocol we establish the desire for concerted work between subjects from different realities with great relevance for our city, a comparison between institutions and companies to ensure that best practices can be a stimulus for those who have not adopted them. In a month, November, dedicated to violence against women: even the violation of dignity, with the gender gap, the lesser possibility of accessing prestigious roles and lower earnings, is violence in all respects. Economic violence is violenceand we must all commit to this.”

«The idea of ​​the protocol was born and tested within the municipality and today it is extended to the territory: uniting public bodies and companies to create and support concrete projects to facilitate the quality of working life of women – he explained Laura Repetto, councilor delegated for equal opportunities for a metropolitan city – Female empowerment must start from the fact that women must have the possibility of not having to choose between home and work: this mentality must be spread. On a practical level, women help each other by promoting smart working, flexible working hours and company nurseries, but we are open to all the ideas of entrepreneurs from private companies who want to commit in this sense.”

A new awareness is needed in the workplace and training places. «At the University we are managing to eliminate the gender gap and we are working to raise awareness of this topic, which is of absolute urgency – he explained Nicoletta Decrema, first female vice-rector of the University of Genoa – We have a percentage of 38 and a half female quotas among teachers, we are working to increase it. As regards technical-administrative staff, the percentage is around 65%, we need to work with them to ensure a healthy balance between work life and private life. In terms of university enrollments, 56% are girls but they drop to 39% for STEM courses. This is why our university caters to girls who enroll in these courses by applying a discount. What should be underlined is the equality between boys and girls who win PhDs: this is an indication of the attention and desire for the future expressed by our female students.”