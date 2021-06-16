The Swedish Venture Capital Fund EQT Infrastructure has launched a takeover bid for 100% of the Spanish renewable energy firm Solarpack. EQT, owner of the Idealista real estate portal, offers a price of 26.5 euros per share, which is a 45% premium over the price at which it closed its price in Tuesday’s session, and a valuation of the total company of 881.2 million euros, according to has informed the market through a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The offer is made on 100% of the capital and through the Veleta BidCo vehicle, and offers a 45% premium over the price at which Solarpack closed on Tuesday, when the shares were valued at 18.28 euros, and a premium of 35.1% if the weighted average price of the listing in the last three months (19.62 euros) is taken into account, and 16.6% (22.73 euros) if a period of six months is taken. In the last semester, the renewable had fallen 29.15% in the Stock Market.

50.96% of the capital controlled by the Galíndez family, founder of the company, has already committed to the sale of its part (through the companies Beraunberri, Burgest 2007 and Landa), with the commitment that the current director delegate, Pablo Burgos Galíndez, will remain in office after the takeover bid. The other relevant shareholders of the renewable, which went public in 2018, such as Santander bank (5.5%), the Ybarra Careaga family (5.1%) and Invesco (2.1%), do not appear in the pact of shareholders.

On the other hand, the companies Beraunberri and Burgest 2007, vehicles through which the vice president of the firm, José María Galíndez Zubiria, and Burgos Galíndez have 40% and 7.9% of the capital, respectively, have committed to make an investment of 45.9 million euros and 26.6 million in Veleta BidCo, a company based in Luxembourg, if the takeover bid is successful, of which they will have 5.21% and 3.02%, respectively.

Government authorization

The effectiveness of the offer is subject to its acceptance by holders of securities representing at least 75% plus one share of the capital stock, and to the authorization of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).

As it involves a stake of more than 10% on a Spanish listed company, the operation is subject to government authorization. The CNMV will not approve the offer until it is credited with obtaining said authorization. However, the offering company considers that the requirement of this prior authorization by the Council of Ministers will cease to be in force on July 1, unless the validity of the regulations is legally extended prior to said date.

Solarpack went public at the end of 2018, in a placement at 8.3 euros per share. It operates in Spain, Peru, Chile and India, although most of its activity is concentrated in the domestic market. It earned 10.4 million net in 2020, 14.4% less, and last March it presented an ambitious investment plan of up to 2 billion until 2026 to reach projects under construction and in operation that add a capacity of 4 GW.

EQT Infrastructure is an investment firm that manages assets worth more than 67,000 million euros spread over 26 funds, holders of a portfolio of companies in Europe, Asia and the United States with total sales of more than 29,000 million euros and approximately 175,000 employees. His most famous operation was the purchase of the Idealista real estate portal in September 2020 for 1,321 million euros.