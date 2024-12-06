New milestone in the sale process of Urbaser, the large corporate operation of 2024 starring venture capital. EQT and blackstone have been selected to move on to the final phase of the process, in which it will be decided who acquires the fund Platinum the waste giant. The operation, valued between 5,000 and 6,000 million, has aroused the interest of different funds, which have also passed the first phase screening, according to different media reports.

The proposals that, however, have been left out are those of I Squared, KKR and Macquarie, supported by Deutsche Bank, Greenhill and Barclays, respectively. Their offers did not meet the seller’s expectations, so they have been left out of the process. Other names such as GIP and Brookfield stopped being in the pools weeks ago, so there is no guarantee that they have submitted an offer or that they have advanced in the big auction.

